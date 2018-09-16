THE WA agriculture industry must do more to promote the science behind genetically modified (GM) produce to ensure the technology realises its potential in the State’s grain industry.

That was one of the key messages taken home by Australia’s grain industry leaders who heard multiple presentations on the successes, developments and future prospects for GM technology from world-leading scientists at the 2018 AusCanola conference in Perth last week.

Since WA’s first commercial GM canola planting in 2010, the new technology has grown to account for about 20 per cent of the State’s total canola crop.

According to the Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) about 410,000 tonnes of GM canola was grown last year, with close to two thirds of the Geraldton port zone’s canola deliveries made up of GM varieties.

However, the pushback against the new technology from outside the industry continues in WA, with a parliamentary inquiry underway into compensation mechanisms for farmers who suffer economic loss caused by GM material.

The inquiry was prompted by a petition tabled in State Parliament by Greens MLC Diane Evers last year, in response to the high-profile, six-year court battle between Kojonup organic farmer Steve Marsh and his neighbour Michael Baxter.

GIWA chief executive officer Larissa Taylor said while the scientific community, supply chain and growers had all embraced developments in gene technology, there was still a major disconnect with urban consumers.

With major agricultural benefits for many WA growers who use GM technology, including improved weed control and boosted yields, Ms Taylor said it was vital GM technology remained an option for farmers in the future.

“Social licence is still an issue around gene technology,” Ms Taylor said.

“We certainly have got a lot more work to do to tell the good news story about the amazing science of agriculture and how we need that to feed the world, to remain profitable and to underpin our sustainability issues in WA.