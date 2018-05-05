A DESIRE to better understand the soils across 40,000 hectares of its cropping and grazing land through New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia has led agribusiness Hassad Australia to conduct more than 2500 soil tests across its aggregations over the past 18 months.

“It’s all about boosting our productivity by getting a better feel for what we have in terms of soil types and fertility,” said Hassad Australia senior agronomist Scott Ceeney.

“Because the farms are aggregations, our Coonamble, NSW, farm is an aggregation of 19 properties you can get a massive variation in what you find in the soil tests just according to the paddock history,” he said.

“Paddocks that have been cropped are generally a lot more fertile than those that have been unimproved grazing country or other paddocks have had a much stronger fertiliser history than others, all of which creates variability.”

“When we decided to embark on this program of extensive soil testing it was because of this desire to really get a handle on what we had.”

Mr Ceeney, based in Dubbo, said from here the business wanted to identify productivity gains, primarily through understanding the capabilities of the various soil types present across the farms.

“For instance, in the Central West of NSW there are areas we have found with high chloride levels, which can be a constraint for cropping so we are investigating as to whether these areas would be better utilised under perennial pasture,” Mr Ceeney said.

“In other cases, we’ve changed crop rotations because the soil profile and crop type weren’t compatible.

“We’re also targeting a larger range of fertiliser products and seeing some promising responses.”

He said in some cases the soil tests had revealed obvious solutions and in others more research work was needed, but overall he felt the program was a worthwhile investment.

“As an investment, we’re confident it will pay for itself over time with increases in long-term productivity.”