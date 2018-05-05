 

Soil tests to unlock paddock potential

GREGOR HEARD
05 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Hassad Australia agronomist Scott Ceeney getting a soil core sample ready for testing.
Hassad Australia agronomist Scott Ceeney getting a soil core sample ready for testing.

A DESIRE to better understand the soils across 40,000 hectares of its cropping and grazing land through New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia has led agribusiness Hassad Australia to conduct more than 2500 soil tests across its aggregations over the past 18 months.

“It’s all about boosting our productivity by getting a better feel for what we have in terms of soil types and fertility,” said Hassad Australia senior agronomist Scott Ceeney.

“Because the farms are aggregations, our Coonamble, NSW, farm is an aggregation of 19 properties you can get a massive variation in what you find in the soil tests just according to the paddock history,” he said.

“Paddocks that have been cropped are generally a lot more fertile than those that have been unimproved grazing country or other paddocks have had a much stronger fertiliser history than others, all of which creates variability.”

“When we decided to embark on this program of extensive soil testing it was because of this desire to really get a handle on what we had.”

Mr Ceeney, based in Dubbo, said from here the business wanted to identify productivity gains, primarily through understanding the capabilities of the various soil types present across the farms.

“For instance, in the Central West of NSW there are areas we have found with high chloride levels, which can be a constraint for cropping so we are investigating as to whether these areas would be better utilised under perennial pasture,” Mr Ceeney said.

“In other cases, we’ve changed crop rotations because the soil profile and crop type weren’t compatible.

“We’re also targeting a larger range of fertiliser products and seeing some promising responses.”

He said in some cases the soil tests had revealed obvious solutions and in others more research work was needed, but overall he felt the program was a worthwhile investment.

“As an investment, we’re confident it will pay for itself over time with increases in long-term productivity.”

Mr Ceeney said down the track the company would investigate concepts such as zone management, where inputs were put out in line with areas of similar soil types.

“Water holding capacity, fertility, productivity potential, they’re all things we’re going to be looking at.”

The soil tests were conducted in locations recommended by Precision Cropping Technologies (PCT) who worked with Hassad Australia to map changes in soil profile conditions using electromagnetic (EM) and gamma radiometric surveys.

Collecting the data involved PCT staff driving up and back across the properties on 36 metre widths, continuously taking readings with the electromagnetic and gamma radiometric sensors.

The recordings from the survey were used to create surfaced maps of each of the four depths of sensitivity from the DualEM and four bands from the gamma radiometrics.

The maps indicate changes in the soil profile conditions which can be driven by both physical and chemical soil characteristics, including changes in texture, depth of soil and subsoil constraints like excessive sodicity and chloride.

Michael Wells from Precision Cropping Technologies said PCT’s agCloud soil sensor maps were an excellent guide to soil variability.

“When we’re working with customers like Hassad Australia, we’re helping them learn more about their farms and the nature of variability, and how it affects production and profitability,” Mr Wells said.

With Hassad Australia, for example, the initial scanning and mapping process provided a very clear guide for testing.

PCT provided Hassad Australia with a detailed prescription for soil sampling, down to individual GPS points for each soil core.

“It showed how many samples we needed to take for each test to be representative and exactly where they should be taken from,” Mr Ceeney said.

Hassad and PCT are using Incitec Pivot Fertilisers’ Nutrient Advantage laboratory for soil testing on the east coast, a National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accredited laboratory specialising in soil, water and plant tissue testing for farmers.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
There can be NO FUTURE for live animal export. Once a ship has left our shores we have minimised
light grey arrow
So- it's business as usual for the live ex trade and exporters can't wait to get their animals
light grey arrow
Again people with no experience of what they are looking at and with ideological agendas
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables