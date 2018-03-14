 

Solid ag grounding helps Clint's new role

14 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Clint Wardle, Westcoast Wool & Livestock's newly-appointed representative for Kojonup and the Great Southern.
Clint Wardle, Westcoast Wool & Livestock's newly-appointed representative for Kojonup and the Great Southern.

PASSION and drive, coupled with extensive industry experience, has given Clint Wardle solid grounding for his recent appointment as Westcoast Wool & Livestock representative for Kojonup and the Great Southern.

Mr Wardle grew up on his family’s sheep and cattle farm at Qualeup and he can’t recall wanting to do anything else but work in agriculture.

He completed his final years of high school at the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark and returned home to work on the family farm for four years.

He then travelled to the United States, where he worked on a grain and cattle farm and in contract harvesting, travelling from Texas through to Canada.

Returning home, he continued farming at Kojonup and established an agricultural contracting business servicing up to 200,000 head per year.

In 2013, Mr Wardle, his wife Kylee and their three children sold the property and headed north for a sea change, where Mr Wardle managed a large cropping and livestock property for five years.

The opportunity to become part of the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team arose and, being familiar with the area and the company, Mr Wardle jumped at the chance.

“I had dealt with Westcoast during my time as a farm manager and have always been impressed with the company,” Mr Wardle said.

“Westcoast has a strong leadership group with good vision for how the company should position itself and operate in the competitive livestock marketing industry.”

While extensive industry experience and local knowledge has allowed him to hit the ground running, he is also well-supported by the wider Westcoast team.

Mr Wardle said the Westcoast Katanning depot, which was also the only Australian Wool Testing Authority-accredited wool handling and testing facility in regional WA, provided a central base to expand and develop the livestock network in one of the State’s strongest livestock areas.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Reuben Small at Katanning to develop and expand on the exceptional work Rueben has done,” he said.

The Westcoast Wool & Livestock business, which is locally-owned and operated, has continued to strengthen, with wool receivals up another 12 per cent year-on-year and further significant growth in sheep and cattle numbers handled by the company.

The continued success has been attributed to increasing synergy between the company’s wool and livestock operations, providing benefits to growers, as well as its thorough approach with all clients.

Mr Wardle said he believed livestock was a long-term game that required vision and he was proud to be working for a company with a clear vision for the future.

He said it was a positive time to be involved in the industry and he is looking forward to working with producers to help them optimise their marketing returns.

“The sheep industry is providing producers with some promising returns and the strength of the wool market is undoubtedly providing real confidence for producers to expand and invest in their sheep operations,’’ he said.

“For those producers who have maintained numbers, a sheep enterprise at present is very low risk, delivering strong gross margins per hectare to rival and complement any grain growing enterprise.

“Numbers will be the key for the industry to grow and develop.

“To support the processors and exporters that have been pushing hard and investing to develop and maintain markets, producers need to push-on with confidence and build numbers to grow the industry.’’

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I love big tractors
light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables