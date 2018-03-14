PASSION and drive, coupled with extensive industry experience, has given Clint Wardle solid grounding for his recent appointment as Westcoast Wool & Livestock representative for Kojonup and the Great Southern.

Mr Wardle grew up on his family’s sheep and cattle farm at Qualeup and he can’t recall wanting to do anything else but work in agriculture.

He completed his final years of high school at the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark and returned home to work on the family farm for four years.

He then travelled to the United States, where he worked on a grain and cattle farm and in contract harvesting, travelling from Texas through to Canada.

Returning home, he continued farming at Kojonup and established an agricultural contracting business servicing up to 200,000 head per year.

In 2013, Mr Wardle, his wife Kylee and their three children sold the property and headed north for a sea change, where Mr Wardle managed a large cropping and livestock property for five years.

The opportunity to become part of the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team arose and, being familiar with the area and the company, Mr Wardle jumped at the chance.

“I had dealt with Westcoast during my time as a farm manager and have always been impressed with the company,” Mr Wardle said.

“Westcoast has a strong leadership group with good vision for how the company should position itself and operate in the competitive livestock marketing industry.”

While extensive industry experience and local knowledge has allowed him to hit the ground running, he is also well-supported by the wider Westcoast team.

Mr Wardle said the Westcoast Katanning depot, which was also the only Australian Wool Testing Authority-accredited wool handling and testing facility in regional WA, provided a central base to expand and develop the livestock network in one of the State’s strongest livestock areas.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Reuben Small at Katanning to develop and expand on the exceptional work Rueben has done,” he said.