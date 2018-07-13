THE wet winter unfolding in northern and central parts of the grainbelt has given growers a confidence boost, with good prospects for a better than average season leading to increased on-farm inputs.

However fertiliser companies are yet to reap any significant rewards, as growers in northern parts utilise chemicals held over from last year’s dry season and farmers in the Esperance and Albany zones cut back on inputs as they wait for rain.

According to Summit Fertilizers marketing and promotions manager Sandy Alexander, fertiliser sales in areas surrounding Esperance and Geraldton were at this stage down compared to last year.

“Geraldton is interesting because I think there was a lot of nitrogen still on-farm, so sales are down a little bit – I would say usage is up but sales are down,” Mr Alexander said.

“Certainly Esperance is lower than usual, while east of Albany is fairly grim.

“Parts of the northern Albany zone are not wonderful but west is OK, so sales are probably on a par with last year.

“Kwinana is OK as well, on-par (with last year).”

Mr Alexander said while sales were not particularly high considering the wet season being experienced in a large portion of the State, several products were still in high demand.

“We’ve had the sort of season you’d expect, it has been reasonable without being spectacular,” Mr Alexander said.

“Urea and Summit UAN is continuing to roll out the door, so from that point of view it will carry on as long as the rain does.

“At this time of year demand is mostly up for nitrogen and some potash.”

CSBP Geraldton district manager Jason Ralston said along with utilising carry-over stock, growers had also organised to rollover contracts from last year which had influenced sales.

However despite this, Mr Ralston said there had been an increase in inputs, which jumped towards the end of seeding when the season broke.

“There was a lot of carry-over stock from last year into this year and also rolling contracts over where guys couldn’t take it, or didn’t want to take contracts from last year, that we’ve rolled into this year,” Mr Ralston said.