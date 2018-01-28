A FRONT runner in a race to produce high-grade Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser in WA’s desert regions, Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL), has cleared a final access hurdle.

KLL told the Australian Securities Exchange last Thursday it had signed a second native title agreement giving it access to all of the salt lakes and 2400 square kilometres covered by its Beyondie SoP project tenements, 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

The agreement signed with Mungarlu Ngurrarankatja Rirraunkaja Aboriginal corporation, representing the Birriliburu people, covers the second stage or eastern half of the project that is north west of Wiluna.

An agreement signed in 2016 with the Gingirana people already covered the first stage, western end of KLL’s Beyondie project which is based on a chain of salt lakes containing potassium-rich brine under their salt crusts.

KLL said the agreements provided for “a mutually beneficial relationship” with both native title holders and allowed them to participate in the project, including provision of a future royalties stream.

The Birriliburu people were granted native title over 66,000km2 of the Western Desert by the Federal Court in 2008.

Although KLL had an agreement with them, the Gingirana people were not formally recognised as native title holders of their land until Justice Michael Barker declared them to be at a special Federal Court sitting at Kumarina Roadhouse on December 7 last year.

KLL said it would apply for mining tenure over Beyondie stage one where it is collecting harvest salts from a large-scale pilot gravity-flow system of 11 plastic-lined evaporation ponds filled with brine, pumped from lakes at the western end of the chain.

Engineers are investigating fitting laser levels to a salt harvester to ensure the plastic pool liners are not damaged during salts harvesting.

The company is preparing to send several tonnes of harvest salts samples from Beyondie to potash industry consultants K-UTEC AG Salt Technologies in Germany, to test a gas-fired modular purification plant designed and built to produce a commercial SoP fertiliser product and ultimately for relocation to the Beyondie project.