TWO mining leases granted two weeks ago have firmed up an 18-month time frame for a start to local production of premium Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston on Wednesday last week granted Kalium Lakes Ltd – identified as KLL by its Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) code – mining leases over the eastern half of Ten Mile Lake and most of Sunshine Lake in the Little Sandy Dessert for its Beyondie SoP project.

The leases cover all of the brine-producing borefields and salt lake surface trenches, solar evaporation ponds, processing site, waste salt stockpile and associated roads and accommodation camp proposed for stage one of the project, 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

The mining leases are the first in WA issued for a SoP fertiliser project.

Australian Potash – ASX code APC – KLL’s major competitor in the race to be first to produce local SoP from salt lake brine, has been told by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) its mining lease applications have been recommended for granting.

But they have not yet been signed off by Mr Johnston.As previously reported in Farm Weekly, KLL initially aims to produce either 75,000 or 150,000 tonnes a year – depending on whether a staged start-up is decided on – of premium fertiliser, granular fertiliser and horticulture grade soluble fertiliser comprising 51-52 per cent potassium oxide and less than 0.5pc chloride and insoluble material.

The fertiliser is proposed to be trucked about 850 kilometres to Geraldton port for export and to service local markets.

In an update to the ASX on the granting of mining leases, KLL said it holds 21 of the 28 tenements, licences and approvals it requires before commercial production can begin towards the end of next year.

“The granting of mining tenure unlocks the next significant steps for the company, including proceeding with mining proposal submissions, approvals with DMIRS, as well as the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation’s Part V works approval requirements,” said KLL managing director Brett Hazelden.