 

South Australia GM is major delivery challenge

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
28 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

RESTRICTIONS on genetically modified (GM) cropping in South Australia are compounding challenges for WA growers as they place their orders for GM canola in an already difficult environment.

WA growers felt the brunt of a seed shortage of GM and hybrid varieties of canola this season, after production crops along the east coast were impacted by storms during harvest, limiting supply.

On top of this, many WA farmers had to endure long wait times for what GM seed they could get their hands on, with seed companies unable to transport GM grain from production crops in New South Wales and Victoria to WA via the most direct route through South Australia.

At present a moratorium is in place until 2025, banning South Australian growers from planting GM food crops, with regulations also prohibiting the transport of GM seed through the State.

However, following the announcement of an independent review into the State’s GM moratorium this month, it’s hoped an exemption could be made allowing GM seed to be transported to WA growers through the southern State.

Australian Oilseeds Federation executive officer Nick Goddard said current restrictions were greatly disadvantaging WA growers, with seed companies forced to transport GM grain through the Northern Territory – increasing costs and limiting on-farm flexibility.

“One of the real challenges is because GM seed is produced generally in the east and it can’t come through South Australia,” Mr Goddard said.

“It has to go up through Darwin and come back down, so if there’s a sudden early-break in the season and growers say ‘I want some canola seed and I want it tomorrow’ there’s a significant supply chain now to get it here.

“That’s not the major factor but it’s a factor that just makes it a little bit more challenging, and the fact that it has got to go from the east coast up and down to get to WA makes it unfair for WA growers, because of South Australian policy.”

GenTech Seeds Australian canola product business lead and stewardship manager Kevin Morthorpe said getting Pioneer branded GM seed to WA within a short time-frame was a major challenge for the company.

He said the regulations often made it unfeasible for small orders to be sent across the country.

“The restrictions on transport of GM seed through South Australia adds cost and risk to timeliness of supply into Western Australia,” Mr Morthorpe said.

“Land transport through the top end has successfully managed delivery of Pioneer brand products to WA although just-in-time supply of small seed quantities is difficult.”

These sentiments were echoed by Advanta Seeds territory manager central and northern agricultural region Steve Lamb, whose company had trialled several methods in transporting GM seed from the east coast to WA.

Mr Lamb said freight companies offering refrigerated tautliners had made it possible to transport GM seed across the north of Australia without compromising the quality of grain.

“Obviously it would be more convenient and cost effective for us to transit the seed through South Australia,” Mr Lamb said.

“We have tried several ways in the past with the other obvious way being by ship and that’s all very well, but you have to cope with containers being sent to and from wharfs, variable temperatures and humidities as well as potential delays on the wharves.

“The refrigerated tautliners enable seed companies to minimise the risk against adverse environmental conditions during transit.”

The South Australian GM review is open for submissions, and is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2019.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables