RESTRICTIONS on genetically modified (GM) cropping in South Australia are compounding challenges for WA growers as they place their orders for GM canola in an already difficult environment.

WA growers felt the brunt of a seed shortage of GM and hybrid varieties of canola this season, after production crops along the east coast were impacted by storms during harvest, limiting supply.

On top of this, many WA farmers had to endure long wait times for what GM seed they could get their hands on, with seed companies unable to transport GM grain from production crops in New South Wales and Victoria to WA via the most direct route through South Australia.

At present a moratorium is in place until 2025, banning South Australian growers from planting GM food crops, with regulations also prohibiting the transport of GM seed through the State.

However, following the announcement of an independent review into the State’s GM moratorium this month, it’s hoped an exemption could be made allowing GM seed to be transported to WA growers through the southern State.

Australian Oilseeds Federation executive officer Nick Goddard said current restrictions were greatly disadvantaging WA growers, with seed companies forced to transport GM grain through the Northern Territory – increasing costs and limiting on-farm flexibility.

“One of the real challenges is because GM seed is produced generally in the east and it can’t come through South Australia,” Mr Goddard said.

“It has to go up through Darwin and come back down, so if there’s a sudden early-break in the season and growers say ‘I want some canola seed and I want it tomorrow’ there’s a significant supply chain now to get it here.

“That’s not the major factor but it’s a factor that just makes it a little bit more challenging, and the fact that it has got to go from the east coast up and down to get to WA makes it unfair for WA growers, because of South Australian policy.”

GenTech Seeds Australian canola product business lead and stewardship manager Kevin Morthorpe said getting Pioneer branded GM seed to WA within a short time-frame was a major challenge for the company.