A FASHION parade and celebration of local food, wine and art at the Williams Woolshed next Tuesday, August 7, will mark the beginning of branding of Williams Wool.

A director and film crew are flying in to record the event for the marketing division of Australian Wool Network (AWN), Australia’s biggest independent wool marketing and brokering company which is represented in WA by wool broker Dyson Jones.

The film crew will also shoot footage on local sheep properties, Fordco run by Glen Ford and his sons Steven and Darren, and Noel Fowler’s Rapanui, and more general footage of the Williams community over the next month to help with marketing the Williams Wool brand.

Both Mr Ford and Mr Fowler have committed wool this spring to Dyson Jones specifically for the Williams Wool DNA (Direct Network Advantage) program that will see MerinoSnug and Only Merino garments carrying Williams Wool DNA branding marketed at the Williams Woolshed, national retail outlets and online next year.

The footage will be used tell the background story of where the Williams Wool used in the garments came from.

It will be supplemented later with footage of Williams Wool being processed in China, returning to Victoria to be made into garments and transported to Williams Woolshed for sale, creating a visual representation of the entire supply chain.

The footage will become part of a Williams Wool DNA quick response (QR) code on tags attached to the garments.

By holding an iPhone over the QR code shoppers will be able to view the history of the wool the garment is made from and learn a little about Williams.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, the Williams Wool DNA project, with Williams Woolshed’s involvement, is the first time the provenance of WA wool will be able to be traced from bale through the manufacturing process to finished garment at a retail outlet.

It is an extension of AWN’s wool DNA project launched in eastern Australia about four years ago which sources specific clients’ wool from various regions and takes it through an exclusive processing pipeline.