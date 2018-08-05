 

Spotlight to be cast on Williams Wool

MAL GILL
05 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A FASHION parade and celebration of local food, wine and art at the Williams Woolshed next Tuesday, August 7, will mark the beginning of branding of Williams Wool.

A director and film crew are flying in to record the event for the marketing division of Australian Wool Network (AWN), Australia’s biggest independent wool marketing and brokering company which is represented in WA by wool broker Dyson Jones.

The film crew will also shoot footage on local sheep properties, Fordco run by Glen Ford and his sons Steven and Darren, and Noel Fowler’s Rapanui, and more general footage of the Williams community over the next month to help with marketing the Williams Wool brand.

Both Mr Ford and Mr Fowler have committed wool this spring to Dyson Jones specifically for the Williams Wool DNA (Direct Network Advantage) program that will see MerinoSnug and Only Merino garments carrying Williams Wool DNA branding marketed at the Williams Woolshed, national retail outlets and online next year.

The footage will be used tell the background story of where the Williams Wool used in the garments came from.

It will be supplemented later with footage of Williams Wool being processed in China, returning to Victoria to be made into garments and transported to Williams Woolshed for sale, creating a visual representation of the entire supply chain.

The footage will become part of a Williams Wool DNA quick response (QR) code on tags attached to the garments.

By holding an iPhone over the QR code shoppers will be able to view the history of the wool the garment is made from and learn a little about Williams.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, the Williams Wool DNA project, with Williams Woolshed’s involvement, is the first time the provenance of WA wool will be able to be traced from bale through the manufacturing process to finished garment at a retail outlet.

It is an extension of AWN’s wool DNA project launched in eastern Australia about four years ago which sources specific clients’ wool from various regions and takes it through an exclusive processing pipeline.

Kim Maylor, daughter of Glen Ford and a co-owner of Williams Woolshed with husband Simon and Sara and Ryan Duff, said they heard about the AWN wool DNA program and wanted to use it to help create a Williams Wool brand awareness.

“We know our customers are becoming more and more interested now in the provenance of the woollen garments we sell and we wanted to be able to complete the story with our own Williams Wool home-grown fashion pieces,” Ms Maylor said.

Husband Simon said everyone in Williams was invited to next Tuesday’s fashion parade and community event from 6.30pm in The Yarn, Williams Woolshed’s shearing shed which doubles as an events space.

“It will be a night basically promoting all things Williams – we’ve got local girls lined up to do the modelling, there’ll be complimentary tasting of locally-produced food and wines and local artists will be showing their work,” Mr Maylor said.

“Rod Miller, who is AWN’s wool DNA project manager, will be coming over from South Australia and he will be presenting some film and information on the project and how it’s gone in other areas of Australia,” he said.

“It (Williams Wool DNA project) has generated quite a lot of interest.

“While the Fords and Rapanui are the main ones (supplying wool for the project), there are a number of other local woolgrowers who have put a toe in the water and want to see how it goes.

“We think it’s a great opportunity to promote Williams and its woolgrowers.

“We hope to have enough wool by December to put it on the water (export to China for initial processing).

“By April next year we’re expecting to have garments for sale in our Williams Woolstore made from wool that was produced right here,” Mr Maylor said.

Dyson Jones State manager Peter Howie said he was keen for more Williams woolgrowers to join the project.

“Next year, when people buy one of the Williams Wool DNA garments in Sydney or Melbourne, they’ll also take home a snippet of Williams and the local wool growing community,” he said.

Woolgrowers interested in finding out more about the Williams Wool DNA program can contact Mr Howie at Dyson Jones on 9434 1699 or 0419 959 699.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables