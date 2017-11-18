LIVESTOCK sales specialist Kirra Bogan is counting down the days before she leads a tour through the heart of North America’s best beef country and the home of the historic wild west.

A key member of Fairfax Agricultural Media’s national livestock sales team, the Tamworth local will depart on June 20, 2018, to lead delegates on a 20-day guided tour through some of the United States’s historic landmarks and modern beef production facilities.

“To say I’m excited would be something of an understatement,” Kirra said.

Continuing a long and successful partnership between leading agribusiness tour company, Quadrant Australia, and Fairfax Agricultural Media, Kirra’s carefully planned adventure will mix the business of beef production with the pleasure of sightseeing among some of the world’s most breathtaking scenery.

Tour guests will travel from the majestic landscapes of Colorado and north through ‘Cowboy Country’, visiting beef producers and spectacular sites in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.

From the Big Sky Country of the US far north, it’s then a short trip across the border into Canada and onto Calgary in time for the spectacular Calgary Stampede.

In a tour packed with highlights, Kirra lists these attractions as her top picks:

Technical visits to ranches and feedlots in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.

Jack Larson Farms and Leachman Cattle of Colorado.

“They are both legends in the cattle game,” Kirra said.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The Crazy Horse Memorial – dedicated to the spirit of the North American Indian.

Little Bighorn Battlefield – home of Custer’s Last Stand.

The Calgary Stampede.

The tour price includes:

Airfares

All land travel

Accommodation

Specialist tour guides

Entry to Calgary plus C Train Pass

Tips/gratitudes'

Sightseeing and technical visit entries

Meals

Backpack with itinerary.

“I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with fellow beef cattle enthusiasts,” Kirra said.

“I’ve already had a lot of inquiries about this tour with interest coming from all age groups.

“This tour has it all, industry insight and sightseeing.

“So if I can give one piece of advice – plan ahead or make an early new year’s resolution to come join me on this trip of a lifetime.”

Kirra has set up a Facebook page called USA Beef Cattle Tour and Calgary 2018.

More information: quadrantaustralia.com/usa-beef-ca ttle-tour-calgary