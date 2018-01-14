WHEN you meet 26-year-old Andrew Briggs it’s very obvious how dedicated he is to his work.

Working cattle is not only a job for Andrew but a lifestyle that both he and fiancée Carissa Cleeson never shy away from.

He spent most of his life at Rylstone, New South Wales, until six years ago when he followed his heart over to WA.

With a close tie to agriculture and livestock, both Andrew’s parents and grandparents grew up on properties in the Eastern States.

“I used to go out and work on the property with my dad and I got into cattle carting when I could drive,” Andrew said.

At 16 years of age, he started a carpentry apprenticeship that he completed by the time he was 20.

In 2012 Andrew met Carissa Gleeson, also from NSW, who was working at Mulga Downs station in WA’s Pilbara that was run by her parents.

When Andrew first arrived at Mulga Downs he drove a cattle truck for his future father-in-law and other places in the area.

Carissa’s family is no longer at Mulga Downs and now runs Marymia station in the Gascoyne.

Both Carissa and Andrew have a strong passion for cattle and all things involved with the station lifestyle.

“I was coming back over to WA for work and we started dating before that, so he followed me over here to WA and the rest is history,” Carissa said.

Together they spent a few seasons up north at Mulga Downs, as well as contract mustering around the country for a few years before finding a more permanent home at Muchea.

“We went to Mount Isa in Queensland and worked on a couple of stations over there, then we came back to WA and got offered the job where we are now,” Andrew said.

The pair worked at Mulga Downs at mustering time and also conducted mustering, with horses, at other stations such as Ashburton Downs.

Now they are joint managers of a family-owned company farm in Muchea where they have been for the past three years.

Andrew said they had the responsibility of overseeing the whole operation and workers on behalf of the owners.