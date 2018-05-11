CERTAIN people can thrive when being thrown into the deep end and when Steele Hathway started his job at Elders, combined with being “a make things happen sort of person”, he soon found he was one of those people.

About seven months ago he stepped out of his comfort zone by accepting a position with Elders as territory sales manager at Corrigin.

As well as learning the new role, the 25-year-old had to move to a new town, make new contacts and form new friendships.

For most people this would be quite daunting but for Mr Hathway, as a young man new to the corporate world of agriculture, it was one of the biggest yet exciting challenges he has had to face.

Mr Hathway was always an agriculture kid at heart, growing up on his family’s property, Overpark, Kalannie.

The Hathways had a 6000 hectare mixed-farming enterprise of cropping and sheep with a Prime SAMM stud and later a feedlot.

Prior to 2016 they also owned Hathway Farm Equipment, Kalannie and Cadoux Traders, Cadoux which both had alliances with Elders for about 10 years.

Following the completion of his electrical apprenticeship in 2014, Mr Hathway worked between the farm and as an electrician for three years, which he said gave him a great skill base and helped when applying for the Elders job.

“I really liked the hands-on work as an electrician and it also taught me how to talk with people and interact with the big wide world,” Mr Hathway said.

He moved back to the farm full-time in the early part of 2017 to work with his dad Stan and to take on a leading role with the livestock side of the farm which he said re-kindled his passion for agriculture.

In 2009 the family decided to sell the farm, with the last portion of the property selling earlier this year.

Although letting go of the family farm and businesses was tough, it meant Mr Hathway could pursue his new and exciting options.

During his time working on the farm in its final years, he became close mates with the family’s livestock agent, Rhys Fleay.