WHEATBELT-based company Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has ended its State Initial Public Offering (IPO) roadshow on a positive note, luring higher than expected subscriptions from local investors within a week of its launch.

After opening its IPO on Friday, April 20, the regenerative agriculture and food group last week showcased its vision to potential shareholders in Scarborough, Fremantle and Perth, attracting crowds of more than 100 at each event.

It comes after WOA presented its business prospectus in Moora, Dalwallinu, Goomalling, Merredin, Narrogin and Williams, where chief executive officer Ben Cole and chairman Anthony Maslin hope to attract a large portion of investors.

“We’re getting strong interest and have already raised what we were hoping to in the first week,” Dr Cole said.

“We have had such positive responses from farmers, community members, shire councillors and the Wheatbelt Development Commis- sion.

“Overall there was this strong sense of positivity and encouragement for what WOA is trying to do and a lot of the interest is about job creation and understanding the protective cropping system.”

Founded in 2015, WOA is a WA company partnered with Dutch organisation Commonland, with a regenerative agricultural plan “for the Wheatbelt, in the Wheatbelt”.

The business has a “four returns” philosophy, which aims to deliver economic, environmental, social and inspirational gains, to encourage growth and investment in regional WA.

As part of this plan, the company established a pilot greenhouse at Arthur River which has been up and running since early 2017.

The half hectare smart shade house allows vegetables to flourish in a controlled environment, with produce sold to customers in the Great Southern and Perth under the Food for Reasons brand.

Last summer 25 vegetable varieties were grown in the greenhouse but Dr Cole said the focus of production had begun to evolve.

“We’ve recognised that the vine crops – the tomatoes and the capsicums – have produced well and as we go forward they’re two of the crops that we’re looking at closely to specialise in,” Dr Cole said.