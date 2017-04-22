 

Students join the Innovation Day team

22 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Western Dairy scholarship recipient Laura Senge.
Western Dairy scholarship recipient Laura Senge.

WESTERN Dairy is currently sponsoring two Murdoch University students with scholarships to support their study efforts, with both scholarship recipients set to be taking an active part in this year’s Dairy Innovation Day, on May 4.

Liz Cork, currently in her fourth year of Veterinary Medicine, has received Western Dairy and Dairy Australia support to look at the sensitivity of mastitis pathogens from cases of clinical and subclinical mastitis on several WA dairy farms.

Her project will also evaluate the use of some on-farm devices for the mastitis diagnosis including the RT10 – Platinum Somatic Cell Counter, 3M-Petrifilm and Draminski Four-cup

(somatic cell counter).

Laura Senge, an environmental science honours student, is working on innovative effluent design systems for dairy farms – a great fit with the industry’s DairyCare project that is helping WA dairy farmers to improve their effluent management systems.

Western Dairy’s Esther Jones said the university relationships were highly valued by Western Dairy.

“We really value the opportunities those relationships provide in order to develop young professionals who can make a contribution to the production efficiencies of the WA dairy industry,” Ms Jones said.

“Both Liz and Laura will be on our event registration desk and actively participating in the day’s program.

“They each have a great passion for their study in dairy and we are working hard to show them a quality career-path in their respective areas of expertise within this industry.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables