TAKING over as Milne Feeds suppliers on their Tamma Hill property, near York, has worked a treat for the Collins family.

After six months of running the specially-built Phoenix Shed depot, the business has put through 1000 tonnes of feed pellets, according to Mitch Collins.

“We get about five trucks a week on average,” Mr Collins said.

“We have supplied sheep producers from as far east as Bruce Rock and as far north as Kalannie.

“We’ve even bought a new JCB telehandler with a 1.5 tonne bucket to load up trucks faster.

“It has made it quicker when loading and more efficient.”

Mr Collins said he had the idea to take on the depot when he saw the need in the area after the previous depot in Cunderdin closed in 2016.

The on-farm depot has reduced travel and delivery times for buyers in the area, who previously had to travel into Perth.

The Cunderdin depot turned over about 2000t of pellets a year, which means the Collins’ are on track to equal that throughput.

Mr Collins said he had his sights a bit higher, with a goal of 2500t-3000t per year.

“The problem is with supply,” he said.

“The demand is so good it’s hard to keep up.”

Mr Collins said they stocked EasyOne and EasyLick pellets which had no adaptations, so they were healthy for the sheep.

It has also been handy for their feedlot, which they were planning to expand.

“At the moment we only have 500 lambs in the feedlot, but we have the capacity for 1000 head,” he said.

“We are planning to expand that to 2000 in the next few months.”

The decision to expand the feedlot was in part due to the success of the Milne Feeds depot – which provided easy access to ongoing supplies of pellets for stock feed.

Mr Collins said the high prices for wool and sheep meat was also part of the decision.

The expansion wouldn’t have much effect on their existing operation as there is plenty of room to add on extra fenced areas, as well as feeder and watering facilities in place to cope with the extra numbers.