BARLEY crops in some high and medium rainfall areas of WA may be exposed to damaging levels of spot form of net blotch (SFNB) this winter, but new research shows risks can be reduced with tactical fungicide use.

Crops most likely to suffer from this common disease, caused by the fungus Pyrenophora teres f. maculata, are barley planted consecutively after barley on high stubble loads and/or if there have been wet conditions after plant emergence.

Production losses can be as much as 30-40 per cent and there is potential for high screenings at harvest.

Signs to look out for in the paddock include small, solid brown oval lesions on leaves, surrounded by yellow edges.

As infections progress, these may elongate and join – causing blotch symptoms.

Research carried out in WA with Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment, highlights the value of carefully planning the number and timing of fungicide applications to match seasonal conditions, in order to optimise SFNB control and economic returns.

Conducted by ConsultAg and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in 2015-17, the project ‘Best practice management of SFNB in barley and interaction with stubble management and head loss’ found a potentially expensive fungicide strategy risked providing only marginal returns when early seasonal conditions were dry.

It also showed that when there is a dry start to the season and a slow build-up of disease, stubble management had only a minor affect on SFNB levels.

Trent Butcher, ConsultAg, said in high rainfall areas where SFNB pressure was high, the trials found a double fungicide spray strategy could improve grain quality, yields and returns.

“If you see disease in the paddock in the next few weeks in these areas, a spray at Zadoks Growth Scale Z31-Z32 can reduce disease pressure and protect the canopy until a second application at Flag-1 stage,” Mr Butcher said

He said growers in low rainfall areas could typically get away with one spray application about the Flag-1 stage when growing barley-on-barley crops, as this would protect the top three leaves in the canopy.