A RE-ENACTMENT of Tail-End Charlie can mean only one thing.

And it’s almost an instantaneous connection for those like Ron Bywaters, who as a 22-year-old, took part in the 1957 Round Australia Rally.

That was the event that saw a 1955 Chamberlain Champion tractor bringing up the rear of the tour to help stranded entrants stopped with mechanical trouble or just bogged.

Recently, a new Tail-End Charlie team, including Ron, was given a special farewell by Wundowie and Northam residents as a 1962 Chamberlain Champion cranked up to replicate the original Tail-End Charlie route and to raise funds for cancer research.

The original journey took 19 days and covered 18,000km with modified gear that allowed a road speed of up to 100km/h.

In 2007, to mark the 50th anniversary, the 1955 model was brought out to do it all over again, thanks to the dedication and generosity of Gnowangerup owners Dick and Barbara Garnett.

Ron said Dick had “beautifully restored” the tractor.

This year’s event will cover 15,000km and take 57 days, due to the 50km/h maximum speed restriction for tractors.

Ron said the Chamberlain tractor, made in Welshpool, was one of the most popular tractors Australia-wide following World War II.

“They were and still are brilliant tractors,” Ron said.

The 82-year-old has a 160ha sheep and llama farm between Wundowie and Wooroloo and said most of the ‘Tail-End’ crew had farming backgrounds.

Ron said the team loved meeting farmers and changed the route this year to go through Wongan Hills, Paynes Find, Newman and Marble Bar.

“We understand their problems,” he said.

“The tractor attracts them and having farming in our blood, we like to talk about their crops and stock.”

In 2009, Dick and members of the Chamberlain 9G Tractor Club of WA put his tractor and five others on a shipping container to North America to travel across the country.

“We travelled 7000 miles from Baltimore to Los Angeles,” Dick said.

“That was the experience of my life.