HE may only be 18-years-old but Ethan Harder has proven himself a threat to world sheep-shearing records, after mowing through 602 Merino lambs in eight hours two weeks ago.

According to the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, the official eight-hour solo shearing record for Merino lambs sits at 570, and was set in 2002 by Dwayne Black, Badgingarra.

With 15 minutes to spare, Ethan managed to unofficially break this record last Thursday on Kevin and Jane Fuchsbichler’s Bruce Rock property.

The teen has more than a decade of shearing experience, having grown up helping his parents Paul and Suzie run their Bruce Rock contracting business – Harder Shearing.

As an eight-year-old, he managed to shear his first 100 sheep and progressed to 200 by the time we was 12.

Last year he reached the 500 milestone in just over seven and a half hours and realised that shearing 600 lambs within eight hours was a goal within reach.

In preparation, Ethan began an intensive training regime at the start of the year, signing up to a personal training program specifically designed for shearers.

The Evolved Shear Fitness program is based in Brisbane, and run by New Zealand shearer and personal trainer Dylan Fowler.

Ethan said the program allowed him to reach peak physical fitness, focusing on strength and endurance.

“It has been a year of build-up,” Ethan said.

“I just thought every year I’ve been going up and up so I thought why not have a go at 600?

“It has been about six months training and I’ve been doing heaps of rowing and running and things like that.”

Ethan juggled the training program with his full-time job at the family business and would often spend hours in the gym after a full day of shearing.

He said his father Paul had been a great source of encouragement throughout the process.

“Dad has been shearing for 35 years so he’s probably better than I am,” he said.

“He’s always good for advice.”

Most of the Harder family is involved in the contracting business, involved in shearing, rousing, classing and cooking in the team.