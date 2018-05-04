AFTER 12 years with Rural Press/Fairfax Agricultural Media, including seven and a half years in the federal Parliamentary Press Gallery, it’s time to sign-off on journalism for now.

While some critics will claim all sorts of reasons to celebrate my departure, I make no apologies for reporting on the tough and critical truth of issues relating to Australian farmers and regional Australians.

Agriculture was in the title of my role and so making sure the concerns and interests of my audience were front and centre of every article I wrote or every question that I asked in seeking the facts, right up to the final moments of my final day, was as natural as the sun rising and setting each day.

But rather than dwell on those who had trouble getting their prevarications past my rural and farm focussed BS radar, whose agendas may just get a little easier now, I’d like to take this opportunity to say a sincere thanks (is there any other kind of gratitude) to all of the amazing people I’ve been fortunate enough to have met and shared the air with during my time working as a journalist.

Firstly, my Fairfax Agricultural Media colleagues have been a constant source of guidance and support and often inspiration throughout the past 12 years.

It’s impossible to thank everyone enough or individually (I’ll save that for a book), but I’d like to acknowledge and express gratitude to Trevor Emery at the Farm Weekly for giving me my first break and his ongoing encouragement and faith, which has allowed my career to develop.

It’s been a great privilege to work for a media organisation with farming and rural Australia in its blood, driven by reporters who work harder than anyone else and live and breathe the issues, which greatly informs their reporting skills and story-telling capacity.

Our support staff in other areas of the business like production and advertising are as critical as anyone else in the operation and I’d like to acknowledge them also, for their help and support along the way.