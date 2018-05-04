 

Thanks for the memories farmers one and all

COLIN BETTLES
04 May, 2018 07:29 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

AFTER 12 years with Rural Press/Fairfax Agricultural Media, including seven and a half years in the federal Parliamentary Press Gallery, it’s time to sign-off on journalism for now.

While some critics will claim all sorts of reasons to celebrate my departure, I make no apologies for reporting on the tough and critical truth of issues relating to Australian farmers and regional Australians.

Agriculture was in the title of my role and so making sure the concerns and interests of my audience were front and centre of every article I wrote or every question that I asked in seeking the facts, right up to the final moments of my final day, was as natural as the sun rising and setting each day.

But rather than dwell on those who had trouble getting their prevarications past my rural and farm focussed BS radar, whose agendas may just get a little easier now, I’d like to take this opportunity to say a sincere thanks (is there any other kind of gratitude) to all of the amazing people I’ve been fortunate enough to have met and shared the air with during my time working as a journalist.

Firstly, my Fairfax Agricultural Media colleagues have been a constant source of guidance and support and often inspiration throughout the past 12 years.

It’s impossible to thank everyone enough or individually (I’ll save that for a book), but I’d like to acknowledge and express gratitude to Trevor Emery at the Farm Weekly for giving me my first break and his ongoing encouragement and faith, which has allowed my career to develop.

It’s been a great privilege to work for a media organisation with farming and rural Australia in its blood, driven by reporters who work harder than anyone else and live and breathe the issues, which greatly informs their reporting skills and story-telling capacity.

Our support staff in other areas of the business like production and advertising are as critical as anyone else in the operation and I’d like to acknowledge them also, for their help and support along the way.

I'd like to say thanks to everyone in the Canberra Press Gallery who I've worked alongside since moving to the east coast from Perth seven and a half years ago - especially my colleagues in the Financial Review who I’ve shared an office with over the past couple of years.

Being able to share the same work-space as some of the best journalists in the country, reporting on some of the biggest political moments and issues this nation has ever seen - like removing Prime Ministers or the 2011 Indonesian live cattle ban - is an experience money can’t buy and something I'll never forget and always treasure.

To write about every character I’ve met and some of the moments shared over the journey would probably take a new series of Encyclopaedia Britannica.

And it would likely have sub-volumes with titles like, ‘Whatever happened to Jock Laurie and the Agribusiness Council of Australia’, ‘Why Wally Newman was probably right about CBH’, ‘Cricket conversations with Barnaby Joyce and Nick Xenophon’, ‘The real Lyn White’, ‘Why Greepeace wanted me sacked’ or ‘My Favourite Piggeries - with guest contributor Chris Delforce’.

But mostly, I’d like to thank every farmer and everyone involved in agriculture and agribusiness who have taken time out to share their views and opinions and provide their knowledge and comments and words of truth, which has ultimately been central to informing and guiding my reporting.

Some opened up their farms to me as a grains writer at the Farm Weekly to express their views on issues like tough and devastating droughts, CBH corporatisation, the AWB single desk, Genetically Modified crops, or even just to vent frustrations at Mother Nature’s lack of attention.

And in more recent times covering federal politics, I’ve been fortunate to come into contact with farm leaders of all persuasions from all over Australia and have respected and appreciated their willingness to take up the good fight – not always winning the battle but almost always prepared to have the fight, for those they represent.

I’ve enjoyed writing about federal politics as much as I have about agri-politics over the journey.

And now, rather than making some grand literary gesture summing up about my thoughts about life and the universe as it relates to farming, Greenpeace, Animals Australia and the future of Donald Trump, I’ll leave that to Bob Katter and his humbling media release (below).

Farewell Rural Journo Colin Bettles, a great fighter for rural Australia

3 May 2018: KAP Leader and Federal Member for Kennedy has today farewelled Fairfax rural reporter, Colin Bettles, who moves on from his Fairfax national rural affairs role based in Parliament House today.

Colin established the National Rural Press Club in Canberra and was its inaugural President. Colin is known for his integrity and his ability to establish and keep relationships. You always knew Colin would be honest, fair and do his research with his reporting.

“I think that Colin Bettles revolutionised the reporting on rural matters in Canberra and Australia,” said Mr Katter.

“Colin came in and he spoke at our level and with our sort of language. Colin brought a willingness to understand the problems and to report them without fear or favour.

“He will be a great loss,” said Mr Katter.

Agricultural Press’ titles include The Land, West Australia’s Farm Weekly, the North Queensland Register, Queensland Country Life, Victorian title Stock & Land and South Australia’s Stock Journal.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Colin Bettles

Colin Bettles

is the national political writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
There can be NO FUTURE for live animal export. Once a ship has left our shores we have minimised
light grey arrow
So- it's business as usual for the live ex trade and exporters can't wait to get their animals
light grey arrow
Again people with no experience of what they are looking at and with ideological agendas
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables