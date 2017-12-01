THE compelling advantage of liquids over compound and granular fertilisers is enhanced and faster plant availability, flexibility and ease of handling and storage.

That was the pith of an address by Primaries CRT agronomist and Gnowangerup branch manager Tom McInerney at the company’s special “reveal” meeting last week at Ausplow Farming Systems’ head office in Jandakot.

According to Mr McInerney, who has been involved in trial work since 2013 with Nutrian and Ausplow, having the right equipment is pivotal for liquid delivery.

Using an Ausplow DBS/Multistream trial seeding rig, he added Friction Flow hoses to deliver his mixes from the tank to the DBS modules and has experimented with several delivery points at the knife point, seeding boot and at the rear of the press wheel.

Trials, which are replicated, include in-furrow fungicides, liquid limes and gypsum, liquid calcium, trace elements and liquid NPK.

Early work saw blockage issues with the calcium, lime and gypsum mixes, because of insufficient agitation in the tank to keep products in suspension.

That has been overcome and the Friction Flow liquid system has worked a treat.

Included in the trial work are comparisons between liquid and granular products and combinations of both.

“We are testing a range of nutrients, ameliorants and in-furrow fungicides in liquid form,” Mr McInerney said.

“That’s along with wetting agents, to assess how they can assist in improving crop establishment and activating herbicides, by maintaining more moisture in-furrow, particularly in drier conditions.

“We also want to identify benefits of in-furrow treatments in a dry year when moisture is lacking and therefore plant uptake of nutrients is slower.

“It will be interesting to see if liquids can trigger a quicker response and potentially provide greater early plant vigour and crop establishment in dry conditions.

“There is potentially a compromise between liquid and granular and we’ll be looking at that too.