 

Thirsty Freedom Foods signs new Vic, NSW suppliers

ANDREW MARSHALL
27 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Freedom Foods managing director, Rory Macleod.

Freedom Foods managing director, Rory Macleod.

Northern Victoria’s newly-formed Mountain Milk Co-operative (MMC) has been signed up by fast expanding processor Freedom Foods in the latest stage of a busy recruitment drive.

Freedom’s thirst for more milk for its Shepparton plant has also seen it recruit new farmers – and about 50 million litres a year of extra supply – from Victoria’s Goulburn and Murray valleys and the NSW Riverina in the past six months.

The new Kiewa Valley co-op, which formed in October, will initially provide a further 20m litres a year.

That’s likely to be the full production capacity of the Crosthwaite, Glass, Holloway and McKillop families who currently make up the co-op membership, although they have not signed an exclusive supply commitment to Freedom.

However, Freedom Foods is tipping its domestic and export market needs could result in the new partners supplying up to 30m litres to Shepparton by late 2018, and more in 2019.

Freedom took full control of the processing site in early 2017 after initially building the Pactum Dairy Group factory in 2014 a joint venture with Australian Consolidated Milk, which continues to be a significant supplier to the plant.

This is an inspiring partnership with huge potential and will provide us with premium milk from one of Australia’s most efficient and historic dairy regions

- Rory Macleod, Freedom Foods

Freedom Foods is Australia’s largest producer of ultra high temperature (UHT) treated milk, also processing milk in Sydney.

Mountain Milk co-op is based on five farms, south of Albury-Wodonga milking about 2400 cows and currently sending about 18m litres a year to Murray Goulburn’s Kiewa and Cobram plants, and Parmalat.

The new co-op was registered soon after Canadian dairy giant Saputo launched its $1.3 billion plan to buy Murray Goulburn’s (MG) processing assets.

The farmer group wanted the chance to build a stronger, direct link with consumers.

“This is an inspiring partnership with huge potential and will provide us with premium milk from one of Australia’s most efficient and historic dairy regions,” said Freedom Foods managing director, Rory Macleod.

“Our agreement ensures Mountain Milk’s founding farmers achieve a fair and competitive farmgate price, strengthening their ability to continue to develop and invest in their businesses.

Freedom’s own branded milk products and contract packed lines sell domestically, in Asia and the US.

The company’s UHT business has blossomed in the past year.

In October it forecast output from its various long life (UHT) packaged beverage lines would likely jump almost 200 per cent in the next two years.

Its UHT dairy volumes are set to exceed 150m litres in 2017-18 – up from 85m last year – and by 2018-19 production is set to hit 240m litres.

While many processors, including MG, have redirected scarce milk supplies to other production lines or scrapped upgrade plans for their own long life milk lines, Freedom has emerged in the box seat to meet rising UHT sales locally and in Asia.

Its Shepparton plant will also be the base for the company’s move into dairy nutrition formula powder and related new products, working in tandem with a new Ingleburn plant in Sydney.

The company also has food plants in Melbourne, Sydney and Leeton, and a grain mill at Darlington Point.

Mountain Milk’s chairman, Stuart Crosthwaite, said the farmer group aligned with the Freedom’s Foods vision to “make foods better” and believed the partnership was “a great opportunity for Mountain Milk to demonstrate how milk from this beautiful region can contribute to highest quality food outcomes for consumers”.

Mr Macleod said the Kiewa Valley was recognised as a source of premium milk products.

“It is a great fit with Freedom Foods.”

Page:
1
2
single page

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
i was 15 years old when I went up to liveringa station in 1961.with j.drakebrockman . the old
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables