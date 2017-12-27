Northern Victoria’s newly-formed Mountain Milk Co-operative (MMC) has been signed up by fast expanding processor Freedom Foods in the latest stage of a busy recruitment drive.

Freedom’s thirst for more milk for its Shepparton plant has also seen it recruit new farmers – and about 50 million litres a year of extra supply – from Victoria’s Goulburn and Murray valleys and the NSW Riverina in the past six months.

The new Kiewa Valley co-op, which formed in October, will initially provide a further 20m litres a year.

That’s likely to be the full production capacity of the Crosthwaite, Glass, Holloway and McKillop families who currently make up the co-op membership, although they have not signed an exclusive supply commitment to Freedom.

However, Freedom Foods is tipping its domestic and export market needs could result in the new partners supplying up to 30m litres to Shepparton by late 2018, and more in 2019.

Freedom took full control of the processing site in early 2017 after initially building the Pactum Dairy Group factory in 2014 a joint venture with Australian Consolidated Milk, which continues to be a significant supplier to the plant.

This is an inspiring partnership with huge potential and will provide us with premium milk from one of Australia’s most efficient and historic dairy regions

- Rory Macleod, Freedom Foods

Freedom Foods is Australia’s largest producer of ultra high temperature (UHT) treated milk, also processing milk in Sydney.

Mountain Milk co-op is based on five farms, south of Albury-Wodonga milking about 2400 cows and currently sending about 18m litres a year to Murray Goulburn’s Kiewa and Cobram plants, and Parmalat.

The new co-op was registered soon after Canadian dairy giant Saputo launched its $1.3 billion plan to buy Murray Goulburn’s (MG) processing assets.

The farmer group wanted the chance to build a stronger, direct link with consumers.

