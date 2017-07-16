 

Time to show off your rain-making action

16 Jul, 2017
WHAT do you do to make it rain – leave the truck windows down, wash the car, hang sheets or towels out to dry, or a full-on rain dance in the back paddock?

People often have funny ways, special activities or particular things they do – like wearing gum boots and a raincoat on sunny days – they suspect might encourage dark clouds to gather and precious drops start to fall.

If you can catch that special rain-making “thing” you or family and friends do in a creative and humorous photograph, then you have a chance to win one of two GoPro cameras valued at $500 each.

Moylan Grain Silos, Kellerberrin, and Farm Weekly have combined their own rain-making powers to create the Make-It-Rain competition running throughout this month.

Corey Moylan, one of the principals of the family-owned and operated business that has been a local institution for 45 years, is keen to see what people can come up with.

There have been reports of good rain across the bottom half of the State in the past two weeks, but there are still many farmers who need a lot more rain.

“So if anyone thinks they have a sure-fire way to make it rain, they should give it a go, take a photo and send it in.

“Even if it doesn’t bring a follow-up drenching, you could end up winning a GoPro camera to record your future rain dances on,” he said.

Corey said the idea of a light-hearted competition to put a smile on faces watching the horizon for signs of a passing showers, came from his father and company founder Mick Moylan.

“I can’t claim the idea as my own, it was dad who’s been known to do the odd rain dance at times himself,” Corey said.

“We thought it would be a bit of fun – to make people smile when they might not think there’s much to smile about.”

The Make-It-Rain competition will run until Monday, July 31.

Winners will be announced at the Moylan Grain Silos stand at Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, August 30 and 31.

Photographs of people doing rain dances or whatever their rain-making activity might b,e will be uploaded on both Farm Weekly and Moylan Grain Silos Facebook pages.

Corey Moylan and Farm Weekly editor Darren O’Dea will be the competition judges.

Send entries to the Farm Weekly Facebook page and tag them as Make-It-Rain or email to darren.odea@fairfaxmedia.com.au.

Corey pointed out that while photographs of naked rain dancers might be funny, they would not be posted on the Facebook pages.

Apart from proven quality grain silos, Moylan also manufactures field bins and sheep and cattle feeders.

FarmWeekly

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

