GROWERS and advisers have access to a new tool that can help them assess the long-term profitability of methods to control brome grass – one of Australia’s most-costly cropping weeds.

The Brome RIM tool is hands-on, user-friendly decision-support software that has been adapted from the well-known RIM (Ryegrass Integrated Management) model for annual ryegrass (Lolium rigidum).

The original RIM model, that was developed by the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), was modified by CSIRO – with Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment as part of the GRDC Stubble Initiative to include brome grass.

The University of Adelaide and Mallee Sustainable Farming also helped in the development and testing of the new tool.

CSIRO farming systems scientist Rick Llewellyn, who led the development of Brome RIM with colleague Marta Monjardino, said brome grass – comprising two main problem species Bromus diandrus and B. rigidus – was an annual grass weed that was widely distributed across cropping areas of southern Australia.

“It is very competitive against crops and is the major grass weed in many districts, with a lack of herbicide options making it difficult to control in cereals,” Mr Llewellyn said.

“Changes in brome grass populations mean its germination is now often more staggered and occurs later in the season, allowing it to evade early season control.”

Dr Llewellyn said brome grass was becoming an increasing problem in some cropping areas due to a higher intensity of cropping in rotations, reduced tillage and limited effective herbicides for its control in cereals.

“It has long been an issue for growers in lower rainfall areas, especially on sandy soils, but increasingly it is also becoming a problem in medium rainfall areas as well,” he said.

Dr Llewellyn said the nature of brome grass meant the use of an integrated weed management (IWM) strategy, combining several tactics to drive down the weed seed bank over several years, was particularly important as there were few individual practices that offered consistent high efficacy.