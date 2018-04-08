MURDOCH University students will soon embark on one of two “once in a lifetime” agricultural study tours, where they will get a first-hand look and understanding of various aspects of the livestock value chain in China or Europe.

The undergraduate students are enrolled in a Bachelor of Science with Animal Science and/or Animal Health, or Veterinary Biology (Veterinary Medicine) as their majors.

Murdoch University, School of Veterinary and Life Sciences lecturer Dr Liselotte Pannier said 18 students would depart on the China Agricultural Study Tour, taking place in Beijing and Xi’an, and surrounding areas, in July, 2018.

Another 10 students will depart on the European Red Meat Supply Chain Tour taking place in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, also in July.

The Chinese tour is funded through the Federal government’s New Colombo Plan Mobility Program, the State government’s Science and Agribusiness Connect Tertiary Program, and Murdoch University.

The European tour is funded by the Science and Agribusiness Connect Tertiary Program and Murdoch University.

Ms Pannier, who is co-ordinating the programs, said “both tours are a two week agricultural study tour, in which students will explore different aspects of the agricultural value chain from animal production, animal and food processing, to retail and marketing”.

“The programs aim to provide insights into the agricultural and animal science sectors internationally, in addition to stimulating international links and international experiences for our students.

“Activities will include visits to farms, food production facilities and research centres, including seminars and workshops, hosted by agricultural universities and industry partner professionals.”

Ms Pannier said the students would gain deeper knowledge of the agricultural supply chain, in particular livestock supply chains, of the regions they were going to visit.

“Throughout the tours, our students will have the opportunity to engage with expert academics, local students and producers, and agricultural professionals to obtain that greater understanding of the agricultural practices while also developing their own interpersonal skills and international networks,” she said.

Dr Pannier accompanied 25 students from Murdoch University to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Farmer Wants A Life – sheep industry research open day at Katanning two weeks ago.

She said the day was a good opportunity for the students to get a better insight into the sheep industry and apply the information learned in classroom lectures to the real world.