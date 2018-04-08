 

Tour to focus on value of livestock chains

AIDAN SMITH
08 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Murdoch University School of Veterinary and Life Sciences lecturer Liselotte Pannier (right) with most of the students who will be departing on international agriculture study tours to China and Europe in July.
Murdoch University School of Veterinary and Life Sciences lecturer Liselotte Pannier (right) with most of the students who will be departing on international agriculture study tours to China and Europe in July.

MURDOCH University students will soon embark on one of two “once in a lifetime” agricultural study tours, where they will get a first-hand look and understanding of various aspects of the livestock value chain in China or Europe.

The undergraduate students are enrolled in a Bachelor of Science with Animal Science and/or Animal Health, or Veterinary Biology (Veterinary Medicine) as their majors.

Murdoch University, School of Veterinary and Life Sciences lecturer Dr Liselotte Pannier said 18 students would depart on the China Agricultural Study Tour, taking place in Beijing and Xi’an, and surrounding areas, in July, 2018.

Another 10 students will depart on the European Red Meat Supply Chain Tour taking place in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, also in July.

The Chinese tour is funded through the Federal government’s New Colombo Plan Mobility Program, the State government’s Science and Agribusiness Connect Tertiary Program, and Murdoch University.

The European tour is funded by the Science and Agribusiness Connect Tertiary Program and Murdoch University.

Ms Pannier, who is co-ordinating the programs, said “both tours are a two week agricultural study tour, in which students will explore different aspects of the agricultural value chain from animal production, animal and food processing, to retail and marketing”.

“The programs aim to provide insights into the agricultural and animal science sectors internationally, in addition to stimulating international links and international experiences for our students.

“Activities will include visits to farms, food production facilities and research centres, including seminars and workshops, hosted by agricultural universities and industry partner professionals.”

Ms Pannier said the students would gain deeper knowledge of the agricultural supply chain, in particular livestock supply chains, of the regions they were going to visit.

“Throughout the tours, our students will have the opportunity to engage with expert academics, local students and producers, and agricultural professionals to obtain that greater understanding of the agricultural practices while also developing their own interpersonal skills and international networks,” she said.

Dr Pannier accompanied 25 students from Murdoch University to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Farmer Wants A Life – sheep industry research open day at Katanning two weeks ago.

She said the day was a good opportunity for the students to get a better insight into the sheep industry and apply the information learned in classroom lectures to the real world.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables