TWENTY years ago the inclusion of cup-holders in a utility vehicle was considered a little bit fancy.

Today, many customers, particularly those off-farm, expect a four-wheel-drive with optional seat warmer, electronic seat adjust and key-less entry.

Knowing the average Hilux customer spends upward of $4000 on accessories, Toyota have launched three new models with a variety of bells and whistles as standard.

In dealers from April 26, the Rugged, Rugged X and Rogue models, collectively known as the Halo series will be launched to take on the luxury market, currently being eroded by competitors Volkswagen Amarok, Ford Rager and most recently, Mercedes Benz.

Toyota Australia, vice president sales and marketing, Sean Hanley said the models were built in Thailand of an SR or SR5 mechanical base, but had been re-designed specifically for Australian customers, with all new components fully integrated and engineered into the core vehicle.

“The Rugged X, Rogue and Rugged are not accessorised special editions,” he said.

““They are fully fledged new Hilux models that our customers demanded and we can be justifiably proud that they were designed and developed here in Australia.”

Toyota, design manager, Peter Elliott said the brief for the Rugged X was to create a top-end Hilux which was fully equipped for serious off-roading.

The model combines a luxury interior with fully integrated steel front bar, alloy bash plate, lighting elements and recovery points.

“The lighting system, as well as providing exceptional illumination at night, was also designed with off-road environments in mind,” he said.

“Add-on light bars and driving lights can interfere with the vehicle’s cooling system or get damaged easily.

“By integrating the LED lightbar into the bar and positioning the outboard driving lights up high, they are all more protected.”

Mr Elliot said the same level of functional protection is provided by the body-side and wheel-arch mouldings and rock rails.