JOHN Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment Australia is embarking on a ground-breaking plan to solve the service technician labour shortage in the farm mechanisation industry.

It hopes to raise awareness of the career opportunities that exist in the farm mechanisation industry.

With an annual apprenticeship intake program already in place, called the AFGRI Apprentice Academy, AFGRI has liaised with Central Regional TAFE Moora to be part of the company’s specialised training program.

This year 24 AFGRI Academy apprentices from its 14 branches will attend the Central Regional TAFE Moora campus of the CY O’Connor Institute, to embark on a Certificate III in Agriculture which will also involve four units specific to John Deere equipment.

It will mean students will complete 24 units over a four-year period at Moora while also being enrolled in John Deere University’s online training and hands-on training at the particular AFGRI branch at which they are employed.

In the future, AFGRI believes there will be a considerable growth in the number of apprentices it employs every year.

AFGRI also has inaugurated its Parts Interpreter Traineeships with an intake of 10 applicants to start training next month.

The traineeship is the nationally-recognised two-year TAFE Certificate III course and will involve on-the-job training and internal training at the academy.

According to AFGRI’s group service manager Steve Shakespeare, who is overseeing the apprenticeship training, the new direction resulted from a review of the company’s employment program.

“There is a serious shortage of qualified trained agricultural technicians in the industry so we decided to get on the front foot, so to speak and train people and encourage them in a career pathway with us,” he said.

“It made sense to us to keep training in the country, rather than having apprentices travelling to Perth training institutions.

“With everything they do, after four years they will emerge as level two John Deere technicians and they then can advance to level three to complete a Masters technician course before they decide on a career pathway that can include service manager, technical mechanical specialist or technical AMS specialist.