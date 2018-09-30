 

Trial assesses summer weed management

RACHEL CLARKE
30 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Imtrade Australia national technical manager Michael Macpherson demonstrated the affects summer weed management can have on wheat seedlings and the growth mass at the McCreery property trial at Kalannie.
TRIAL applications of herbicides at 121, 86, 57 and zero days before seeding showed a loss in wheat crop bio-mass percentage.

The trial, demonstrated on the McCreery property at Kalannie during the Liebe Spring Field Day two weeks ago, was conducted by Imtrade Australia and planned to investigate the plant-back window for a number of summer fallow herbicide options when applied under lower rainfall conditions in sandy and acidic soils.

Imtrade Australia national technical manager Michael Macpherson said there was little robust information available on the affect of summer fallow herbicides for plant-backs to winter cereals grown in the lower rainfall zones and sandy soils.

“Some summer fallow chemistries appear to significantly reduce crop biomass,” Mr Macpherson said.

The site was hit with an application of glyphosate only prior to the commencement of the trial to keep the test site free of weeds.

Mr Macpherson said the reason for keeping the site weed free was to prevent any affects of treatment efficacy on weeds creating uncontrolled variations.

“This could be weed effects such as moisture removal or allelopathy which have the potential to mask direct plant bank issues,” he said.

The plots were seeded on May 31, with the first application of 12 different herbicides, 121 days before seeding, applied on January 31.

The 12 plots sprayed 86 days before seeding were applied on March 6 and the other 12 plots sprayed 57 days before seeding were applied on April 3.

“The biggest impact on crop bio-mass can be seen in the zero days before sowing,” Mr Macpherson said.

“When assessed by visual biomass percentage, a number of treatments had affected the vigour of wheat.

“Interestingly most treatments did not show any effects on biomass until 54 days post sowing, which when applied to a whole paddock situation, may lead to a mis-diagnosis of the cause of the poorly performing crop.”

The trial showed herbicides applied well in advance of seeding, 86-121 days, none of the treatments appear to have affected the germination of the wheat.

However the application of Haloxyfop at timings closer to seeding, 0-57 days, have significantly reduced the germination of wheat compared to the untreated plots.

“Other things to note where Metsulfuron (Ally) caused significant biomass reduction when applied out to 86 days before seeding and Frenzy (Monza) caused significant biomass reductions 57 days prior,” he said.

“On the positive side most of the group do not appear to have caused any issues to date.

“Although this result needs to be viewed with caution as it is from one year of data and doesn’t yet account for effects to final yield.”

FarmWeekly

