 

Trial looks at salt-affected areas

09 Feb, 2018 10:52 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Spreading cow manure on site for Wagin Woodanilling Landcare Zone's Compost on Salt Paddock Trial, Katanning.

Spreading cow manure on site for Wagin Woodanilling Landcare Zone's Compost on Salt Paddock Trial, Katanning.

Clover on a site which had cow manure applied at 20 tonnes per hectare.

Clover on a site which had cow manure applied at 20 tonnes per hectare.

WITH salinity being a significant barrier to productive farming in the area, the Wagin Woodanilling Landcare Zone (WWLZ) has been looking for methods to mitigate the problem.

With support from the South West Catchments Council and funding from the Australian Government’s National Landcare Program, WWLZ has been able to fund a three-year trial east of Katanning, looking at cow manure as a compost product to improve perennial pasture production on salt affected areas.

Paul and Lynley Keley’s property includes low-lying areas which form part of a watercourse feeding into the Coblinine River.

These areas have been degrading over the years and the Keleys were keen to try something new to improve the pasture potential on the site.

Oil mallees and saltbush had previously been planted in rows on the site, but there were still large areas going to samphire with very little pasture production.

This trial involved spreading varying amounts of cow manure across large plots followed by sowing in a salt tolerant perennial pasture mix.

Cow manure from a feedlot in Narrogin was transported to the property and spread at rates of 10 tonnes per hectare, 20t/ha and 30t/ha.

These, along with a control site and one with no manure and only perennials sown, made up the trial over an area of 22 hectares.

Soil tests were taken prior to works for comparison after the three years.

After an establishment period, grazing was conducted over the site to compare its production to previous years.

Ms Keley indicated that they were able to run sheep on the site for a noticeably longer period than before.

Photo monitoring using pasture cages was conducted throughout the seasons to determine what growth each amount of manure was generating and soil tests were taken in late 2016 to determine changes to the soil.

A fantastic result at the time of soil testing was the presence of micro-organisms including earth worms in the 20t and 30t plots.

The Keleys said there had not been anything at all present in that soil for many years, which indicated that the manuring at these rates created a suitable habitat for soil organisms, where perhaps the 10t/ha rate doesn’t generate as much organic matter.

Results from the soil tests showed some slight differences between the 20t and 30t plot levels, but on the whole they performed similarly.

These two plots did outperform the 10t plot on visual inspection, but the soil tests show that even the 10t plot had a reasonable impact on soil readings, however there were no micro-organisms visible when soil samples were collected.

The biggest setback to implementing this across a paddock scale would be the transport costs to get the manure on site.

To get best value for money WWLZ would recommend the 20t/ha rate as the most effective in a similar site to this trial.

More information: contact Gen Harvey at WWLZ on 9861 2222.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables