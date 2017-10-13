THE SEPWA variety trials are a part of the ongoing improvement of grain production on the South Coast conducted by the South East Premium Wheat Growers’ Association (SEPWA) and help to evaluate new and emerging varieties using farm scale trials.

This improvement includes wheat, barley, oats, canola and pulse sites throughout the Esperance port zone (EPZ).

Various breeding and commercial companies are approached to supply seed for the SEPWA variety trials and to indicate where their particular varieties may be best suited within the zone to maximise the value of SEPWA trials.

Wheat trials

Scepter is a new Mace replacement (Mace as the major parent) which is quickly becoming the new benchmark for wheats in the EPZ.

Other varieties include Cutlass, Long Reach Trojan, Bremer and Mace, Tungsten, Cobalt and TenFour (Edstar Genetics), Ninja, Chief and Magenta (InterGrain) and a new variety from LongReach (Advanta Seeds) LPB13-1995, which is a quick maturity variety earlier than Mace with improved powdery mildew resistance.

Two new durum wheat varieties have been included in conjunction with wheat variety trials at Salmon Gums and Beaumont and in a separate trial at Grass Patch.

The varieties are Durum #190873 and Durum #280913 from the Department of Primary Industries, New South Wales and via SeedNet.

Long season wheat trials

There are three CBH-sponsored, long season wheat trials at three sites at Condingup, Hopetoun and Neridup.

The trials are looking at early sowing of long season winter wheat varieties in the mid to high rainfall areas sown early and are looking for high yields with protein at about 9.5 per cent.

This year’s varieties include winter and spring wheats such as Manning, Revenue and new release varieties DS Pascal from the Dow AgroSciences breeding program, Edstar Genetics’ Zircon (EDGE06-039-13) and Revenue which were in trials last year and new released varieties.

Other new releases include LRPB Kittyhawk (Advanta Seeds) and RAC2341 (AGT).