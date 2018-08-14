 

Troncone gone, Wellard pushes on

AIDAN SMITH
14 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Fred Troncone has resigned as Wellard’s director and executive director – operations.
Fred Troncone has resigned as Wellard’s director and executive director – operations.

EXECUTIVE changes are taking place at Wellard with Fred Troncone resigning as director and executive director – operations recently and replaced by the current chairman and non-executive director John Klepec, who has been appointed as interim executive chairman.

Mr Klepec will take over the management of Wellard’s day-to-day operations as the company continues to undergo a strategic refocus in respect of its livestock and charter divisions.

The package deal will see Mr Klepec’s existing chairman’s and associated director’s fees of $235,000 per annum added to by an additional monthly fee of $31,000, payable until December 31, 2018, in respect of the additional interim duties which will be provided on a consultancy basis.

Wellard’s strategic themes remain the same, with the principal goal to continue to rebuild the company’s balance sheet.

The company will remain both a cattle trader and a charterer.

In the immediate short-term, Wellard will concentrate its charter division primarily on the South American live cattle export market to Europe, while its live cattle export division will narrow its focus to trading Australian-sourced cattle to the South East Asia market, where Wellard has been the dominant supplier.

In refocusing the strategy, the board and Mr Troncone concluded that this should be implemented by a new senior manager.

Consequently Mr Klepec was requested by the board to manage the operations role until a permanent replacement was identified.

He will revert to the role of chairman ollowing this interim engagement.

Mr Klepec thanked Mr Troncone and recognised the significant contribution he had made to Wellard, “particularly in helping stabilise the business during difficult market conditions, and in relation to a very successful costs-out program”.

Mr Klepec possesses considerable expertise in both agriculture and listed companies and will work with Wellard chief executive officer Mauro Balzarini, who continues to focus on strategic planning and the development of growth initiatives.

Chief business development officer Scot Braithwaite has also tended his resignation from the business to pursue other opportunities, and will leave Wellard at the end of October, 2018.

Mr Klepec said Wellard planned to release its financial results in the second half of August.

He said Wellard vessels enjoyed strong bookings to the end of 2018.

“With cattle prices in Australia stabilising at lower, more attractive levels, the company is receiving increased interest from South East Asian markets and is looking at regaining market dominance in this core trade,” Mr Klepec said.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables