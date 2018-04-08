RURAL transporters have welcomed the State government’s announcement to develop an “integrated, multimodal transport strategy” to improve safety and productivity for WA’s agricultural regions.

The strategy will be developed by a multi-agency team made up from representatives from the Department of Transport, Main Roads Western Australia, the Public Transport Authority and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

The team will engage with external stakeholders throughout various stages of the process to ensure that the entire supply chain is addressed.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the Revitalising Agricultural Region Freight Strategy was being developed to respond to a number of significant changes to the grain export industry in recent years, coupled with the need to continually improve safety and cost efficiency.

“Improving transport efficiency across the supply chains that agriculture relies on to get products to global markets can contribute to reduced costs, and enhance the national and international competitiveness of WA products,” Ms Saffioti said.

“This strategy is just another part of our integrated plan for freight and trade, which will help drive economic growth and jobs for years to come.”

Ms Saffioti said the strategy would ensure the transport component of the supply chain reflected both current and future trends of the agricultural industry.

The strategy will identify and prioritise specific infrastructure upgrades, technological solutions and policy measures that will enhance road safety and freight transport productivity.

It will also provide the context for business cases to be developed for road, rail, intermodal and port projects for the next 10 years, which will facilitate freight productivity improvements and assist in better positioning WA’s key regional agricultural supply chains for future growth.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said “an effective regional freight transport network is critical for the long-term economic development of Western Australia”.