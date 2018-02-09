It’s not just ‘fake news’ media lining up against Donald Trump, world trade experts are warning Australia about the fallout from the President’s protectionist policies.

Australia exporters including dairy and grain are expectantly eying the recently renegotiated Trans Pacific Partnership, despite the US’ absence.

But University of Adelaide George Gollin Professor of economics Kym Anderson argues the outcome from the biennial meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in December told a “pretty disappointing story”.

“Australia takes the view the best way to improve its trade standing is through the WTO, where we can get agreement among all countries, so you can negotiate once and get a global outcome,” he said.

Mr Trump is a strident critic of the WTO and the US threw its weight to hold up negotiations over future trade deals and blocked the appointment of Appellate Judges to the WTO’s dispute resolution body, creating a logjam of bickering nations.

The President has a very shallow understanding of how trade works, and he doesn't seem to understand that imports aren’t a bad thing for an economy

- Professor Vince Smith

The US withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) last year and Mr Trump is flirting with an exit from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

However, on the domestic front, a president’s influence on domestic subsidies and price regulation is buried under the weight of lawmakers in Senate and House ag committees who control the US Farm Bill - and routinely in favour of the partisan interests of their states.

Australia is lobbying Mr Trump to back away from his protectionist policies, but Malcolm Turnbull recently said he did not expect the US to join the TPP “anytime soon”.

“We're certainly not counting on it. It would be great if they did, it is a real engine for jobs, for investment.”

Mr Anderson spoke at the Australasian Agricultural and Resource Economics Society’s conference in Adelaide this week.