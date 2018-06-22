SOIL acidity has been a major issue affecting part of Glen Morrell farm.

Dylan Turner farms with his parents Lance and Erin with their main property being at East Pingelly and another block east of Corrigin, which is where soil acidity has been a concern.

To combat sub-soil constraints, Mr Turner has conducted soil trials and other trials through the Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) which are funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

The CFIG trial consists of four plots of LaTrobe barley on two hectares, which was sown in the second week of May.

He said 30 per cent of the farm consists of compacted, acidic sands that he hopes to be able to resolve with deep ripping and ploughing at different depths.

The Turners bought the East Corrigin block about eight years ago and have been regularly applying lime to help correct the soil pH.

“Because this country is really acidic and grows bugger all crop, we have been spreading lime on it for the past few years and it’s the sort of soil that should get a good response, as well as from deep ripping,” Mr Turner said.

“We just can’t get the yields in this lighter country."

The Turners spread 1000 tonnes of lime in August last year at two tonnes per hectare.

Prior to seeding the trial, they applied urea at 50 kilograms per hectare and 70kg/ha of AgFlow Extra.

Mr Turner said 60 millimetres of summer rain gave the trial area good sub-soil moisture for seeding.

“We were pretty happy with the summer rain, the sub-soil moisture hung around a lot longer than we thought and we got quite a lot of crop up this year just on sub-soil (moisture),” he said.

The season break was at the end of May with 22mm of rainfall and another 12mm since.

Mr Turner said the East Corrigin block usually receives about 280mm of annual growing season rainfall but the past two years have been above average.

Despite having a no tillage approach to their operation for the past few decades, Mr Turner said they decided to re-visit deep ripping to incorporate the high pH top-soil (from recent lime application) into the lower soil and to alleviate soil compaction. “The home farm that Dad grew up on is not far from here (East Pingelly property) and they did some back in the 80s and he said it looked good but there was no yield response, so we have pretty much been no-till since then,”Mr Turner said.