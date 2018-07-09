THE Boyanup saleyard site is Crown land in trust to the Shire of Capel for the purposes of a saleyard, according to Hansard reports from Estimates Committee in State Parliament.

The ownership of the Boyanup site has been one of the uncertain aspects to the discussion about a future facility and has seen the government questioned – revealing important details for concerned cattle producers in the South West.

Producers have expressed concern at the uncertainty surrounding a future saleyard at or near Boyanup and have been waiting for the State government to announce its plans for the future.

In May, Liberal Geraldton MLA Ian Blayney asked during the Estimates Committee if there were funds left over from the sale of the Midland saleyards to go towards the new Boyanup saleyards, what the status of the yards was, and also the timeline for the relocation or replacement of the Boyanup saleyards.

Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) chief executive officer Andrew Williams, who has since resigned, attended and was asked to respond.

Mr Williams said there were “no funds left over from the original allocation, to the best of our knowledge”.

He said that on March 7, 2018, “the minister held an industry round table where it was clarified that there were definitely benefits in the construction of a modern saleyard in the South West to replace those at Boyanup”.

“Any development of a new facility will rely primarily on private sector funding and there is interest from the private sector if the right package can be developed,” Mr Williams said.

“There is some interest amongst industry for a package that involves the Muchea Livestock Centre.

“A process is currently under consideration to seek expressions of interest for the construction of a saleyard by the private sector in the South West.”

Mr Williams said the expression-of-interest process that was being developed was not a standard procurement process because the government was not buying a saleyard.