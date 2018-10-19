AN inaugural cropping trial event at Katanning last month has vindicated moves within the district for independent research.
Organisers say it will become an annual event.
Farmers Ben Hewson, Katanning and Scott Thompson, Broomehill, formed a company called TrialCo with the intention for it to be an independent facilitator of trial work in the district.
The event, called WA Spring Trial Day, was held on TrialCo’s 88 hectare site north of Katanning and involved trials managed by TrialCo for CRT, Bayer and McIntosh & Son.
TrialCo, which is privately funded and operated, establishes the trials for clients, monitors them through the growing season, harvests them and provide a detailed analysis of results.
It has a total of 16 trial sites within 100 kilometres of the Katanning town site.
According to a TrialCo spokesman, “we’re basically contractors for anybody who wants to do trials”.
This prompted local agronomist Frank Boetel to speak with McIntosh & Son Katanning branch manager Devon Gilmour to participate because of the lack of knowledge about the interface between machinery and crop establishment.
For Mr Gilmour it was an opportunity to be involved in research carried out by an independent contractor.
“We have the seeding equipment for farmers but we couldn’t find much information on things like, for example, comparing paired rows with in-line sowing,” Mr Gilmour said.
“That sort of information is helpful for customers, particularly being able to find out what works really well in different soil types.”
Trials were established in 2017 at TrialCo’s research centre north west of the town on three different soil types – light, gravel and heavy country with a separate trial involving canola on non-wetting sands.
All trials were replicated four times with controls.
The project is initially planned for three years, but Mr Gilmour said it was likely to be ongoing.
“We have to take into consideration season variability, so I expect the trials will continue, which will help establish the credibility of the results,” Mr Gilmour said.
The assessment of paired row versus inline will take into account germination, plant counts and yield.
Trials were established with a plot seeder fitted with Morris C-shank tynes and different boots to accommodate paired row and inline sowing.
Two speeds of operation – 7km/h and 10km/h – were chosen to study the effect of ground speed on inline and paired blade tynes (75 millimetres and 95mm) on canola establishment, production and weed control.
“We’re not out to prove one system is better than another,” Mr Gilmour said.
“It’s all about gathering independent facts so customers can make informed choices.”
A later-established trial in August, sets out to compare the Miller Spray Air system with conventional spray nozzles.
This is a collaboration between US manufacturer Miller and McIntosh Distribution which is the Australian distributor for Spray Air.
Three replicated trials of spraying treatments have been established on 48 plots to compare droplet size and spray pattern, with plants to be analysed for efficacy.
Different air settings have been trialled with the Spray Air to replicate the droplet sizes achieved by conventional nozzles.
According to CRT Katanning member Gary Quarmby, QFH Multiparts, CRT trials are to “provide local knowledge to our local customers”.
“We’re constantly evaluating products to introduce to the market and it’s a great opportunity for us to be involved with TrialCo to give us an independent report,” Mr Quarmby said.
New products being trialled are scheduled for release in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
According to CRT national agronomy manager Andrew Newall, the Katanning venue was one of four trial sites CRT is involved in throughout Australia so product comparisons and assessments can be made between States.
“It allows our agronomists to get a better understanding of our product development and gives suppliers, the opportunity to showcase the products to their customers,” Mr Newall said.
“What we’re doing here is similar to what we do in the Eastern States where we engage contractors to manage our trials.
“We also have a trial site at Esperance and next year we’ll be establishing trials in Geraldton.
“But this site is unique in its collaboration of companies, particularly involving machinery.
“It’s all about gaining knowledge.”
The Bayer rhizoctonia wheat and barley replicated trials aimed to assess EverGol Energy as a seed treatment for pythium control compared against Vibrance; assess EverGol as a seed treatment and in-furrow for rhizoctonia suppression against Vibrance and assess EverGol Energy as a seed treatment and in-furrow for crown rot suppression compared against Rancona Dimension.