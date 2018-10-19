AN inaugural cropping trial event at Katanning last month has vindicated moves within the district for independent research.

Organisers say it will become an annual event.

Farmers Ben Hewson, Katanning and Scott Thompson, Broomehill, formed a company called TrialCo with the intention for it to be an independent facilitator of trial work in the district.

The event, called WA Spring Trial Day, was held on TrialCo’s 88 hectare site north of Katanning and involved trials managed by TrialCo for CRT, Bayer and McIntosh & Son.

TrialCo, which is privately funded and operated, establishes the trials for clients, monitors them through the growing season, harvests them and provide a detailed analysis of results.

It has a total of 16 trial sites within 100 kilometres of the Katanning town site.

According to a TrialCo spokesman, “we’re basically contractors for anybody who wants to do trials”.

This prompted local agronomist Frank Boetel to speak with McIntosh & Son Katanning branch manager Devon Gilmour to participate because of the lack of knowledge about the interface between machinery and crop establishment.

For Mr Gilmour it was an opportunity to be involved in research carried out by an independent contractor.

“We have the seeding equipment for farmers but we couldn’t find much information on things like, for example, comparing paired rows with in-line sowing,” Mr Gilmour said.

“That sort of information is helpful for customers, particularly being able to find out what works really well in different soil types.”

Trials were established in 2017 at TrialCo’s research centre north west of the town on three different soil types – light, gravel and heavy country with a separate trial involving canola on non-wetting sands.

All trials were replicated four times with controls.

The project is initially planned for three years, but Mr Gilmour said it was likely to be ongoing.

“We have to take into consideration season variability, so I expect the trials will continue, which will help establish the credibility of the results,” Mr Gilmour said.