 

Updated advice on resistance management strategies

20 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Matthew Cossey.
CROPLIFE Australia’s new and updated official 2018 Resistance Management Strategies for fungicides, herbicides and insecticides was released last week.

It will help farmers and other land managers sustainably control the pests, weeds and insects that are a constant threat to Australia’s food, feed and fibre production and the natural environment.

CropLife Australia said it was vital for the long-term sustainability and viability of crop protection products that farmers, environmental land managers and other agricultural chemical users adopted updated best practice advice on managing crop protection product resistance.

CropLife Australia chief executive officer Matthew Cossey said if left uncontrolled, weeds, destructive insects and fungi could pose significant agricultural and economic challenges for farmers, including the devastation of pre and post-harvested crops.

“It is essential that farmers adopt agricultural practices that control pests, while reducing their environmental impact and limiting the pests’ ability to become resistant,” Ms Cossey said.

“This makes the adoption of an Integrated Pest Management system and an effective resistance management strategy for chemical crop protection products crucial to the long-term viability and profitability of Australian farming.

“Access to the most up-to-date and accurate advice on how to use crop protection products responsibly and sustainably is critical for farmers.

“Available online using CropLife’s web-based search tool, farmers can quickly search and locate the relevant world’s best-practice strategies to provide crucial and timely advice on managing pests, weeds and disease in crops.”

Mr Cossey said the official Resistance Management Strategies were developed by CropLife’s scientific technical review committees, based on their expert knowledge and latest data on the use of fungicides, herbicides and insecticides, as well as in consultation with relevant national and international experts.

He said these strategies ensured important agricultural chemicals that helped farmers produce the food, feed and fibre needed for the world’s growing population, were managed in a sustainable and safe way.

“The plant science industry conducts ongoing research to better understand resistance risks, implements intensive monitoring programs, and proactively develops strategies to avoid resistance, even before farmers experience issues,” Mr Cossey said.

“This commitment to proactive stewardship helps ensure that today’s Resistance Management Strategies are effective.

“Making best-practice resistance management advice freely available is part of the commitment of CropLife Australia and its members to world-leading industry stewardship initiatives.

“These stewardship initiatives are a significant contribution to ensuring the ongoing sustainability of crucial crop protection products and Australia’s farming sector.

“CropLife’s easy-to-access strategies equip farmers with methods to ensure they maintain the effectiveness and extend the life of crucial farming tools.”

Mr Cossey said following CropLife’s Resistance Management Strategies could help farmers prevent loss of future crops, income and damage to their land.

For more information go to croplife.org.au

