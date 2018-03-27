AMERCAN farmers have launched a counter-attack against US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, with US agriculture in the prime firing-line of retaliation over new tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports.

Farmers for Free Trade (FFT) which claims to be supported by thousands of farmers and agricultural businesses and leading representative groups like the American Farm Bureau says more than 20 per cent of US farm income comes from agricultural exports.

FFT launched a new campaign with targeted television advertising last week urging President Trump to protect free trade policies that support and benefit American farmers.

FFT is also launching a ‘Voice of the Farmer’ campaign that will allow US farmers to record a similar type of video clip expressing support for trade and to call on their lawmakers to work with President Trump to maintain and expand export opportunities for American agriculture.

“Farmers are increasingly worried about what they are seeing from Washington DC on trade,” said FFT co-chairman and former Montana senator Max Baucus.

“When the US engages in a tit-for-tat fight with our trading partners, farmers pay the price.

“While we need tough trade enforcement, we need to be smart about avoiding global trade fights that hurt American agriculture.”

FFT said President Trump’s most recent trade move – to impose a 25pc tax on imported steel and 10pc on imported aluminium – would “cause retaliation that will come out of the pockets of American farmers”.

“History shows that these types of tariff fights escalate with our trading partners and result in farmers paying the price in the form of higher tariffs on the products we export,” it said.

“We’ll also see the price of ag equipment and inputs increase.

“In the weeks and months ahead, FFT will be leading the fight to show the harmful impacts of these tariffs for our farmers and rural communities.”

Other groups expressed concerns about the impact of the steel and aluminium tariffs on critical export markets like China which have already signalled a retaliatory move on soybean imports and impacts on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).