 

US farmers attack Trump over trade war

COLLIN BETTLES
27 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

AMERCAN farmers have launched a counter-attack against US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, with US agriculture in the prime firing-line of retaliation over new tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports.

Farmers for Free Trade (FFT) which claims to be supported by thousands of farmers and agricultural businesses and leading representative groups like the American Farm Bureau says more than 20 per cent of US farm income comes from agricultural exports.

FFT launched a new campaign with targeted television advertising last week urging President Trump to protect free trade policies that support and benefit American farmers.

FFT is also launching a ‘Voice of the Farmer’ campaign that will allow US farmers to record a similar type of video clip expressing support for trade and to call on their lawmakers to work with President Trump to maintain and expand export opportunities for American agriculture.

“Farmers are increasingly worried about what they are seeing from Washington DC on trade,” said FFT co-chairman and former Montana senator Max Baucus.

“When the US engages in a tit-for-tat fight with our trading partners, farmers pay the price.

“While we need tough trade enforcement, we need to be smart about avoiding global trade fights that hurt American agriculture.”

FFT said President Trump’s most recent trade move – to impose a 25pc tax on imported steel and 10pc on imported aluminium – would “cause retaliation that will come out of the pockets of American farmers”.

“History shows that these types of tariff fights escalate with our trading partners and result in farmers paying the price in the form of higher tariffs on the products we export,” it said.

“We’ll also see the price of ag equipment and inputs increase.

“In the weeks and months ahead, FFT will be leading the fight to show the harmful impacts of these tariffs for our farmers and rural communities.”

Other groups expressed concerns about the impact of the steel and aluminium tariffs on critical export markets like China which have already signalled a retaliatory move on soybean imports and impacts on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The US Wheat Associates (USW) and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) said they were “extremely disappointed” in the decision to impose the tariffs.

In a statement, the two national farmer representative bodies said they had repeatedly warned that the risks of retaliation and the precedent set by such a policy have serious potential consequences for agriculture.

“It is dismaying that the voices of farmers and many other industries were ignored in favour of an industry that is already among the most protected in the country,” a statement said.

Washington Grain Commission chairman, wheat farmer and USW director Gary Baily said if the US stayed outside of the TPP, the impact on trade with the Japan market would see a phased in US$65 per tonne tariff reduction for participating countries, US market share for wheat would fall from 50pc to about 23pc, and a reduction of baseline futures prices of US$0.50 at a time when prices are already depressed.

“I have been raising wheat in Eastern Washington for almost 30 years and have seen wheat fall victim to political whims several times,” Mr Baily said.

“Looking back, however, I have not been as anxious about the future of our industry since the financial crisis of the 1980s.

“The divisive nature of the NAFTA negotiations and the conclusion of the above mentioned TPP trade treaty without the US cause concern about the long-term health of our profession.

“This is especially true for young farmers who may not have the equity or financial backing to weather these storms.

“Adding to the current trade environment is President Trump’s announcement that tariffs on steel and aluminium imports are being considered.

“The effects of those tariffs have yet to be quantified – and if enacted, agriculture exports will likely be targeted for retaliation.

“It is time for the President to consider the ramifications of his proposed tariffs and acknowledge the positive contributions that our industry has for trade, and re-engage in TPP.”

USW and NAWG have also written to the Trump administration highlighting that re-joining the TPP would help save the valuable Japanese market for US wheat farmers.

“Once TPP is ratified, US wheat exports to Japan will be at serious risk,” the letter says.

“TPP will reduce the effective tariffs that Japanese flour millers pay for imported Australian and Canadian wheat over nine years from about US$150 to about US$85 per tonne.

“Effective tariffs on imported US wheat would remain at about US$150 per tonne.

“Loss in market share and its negative effect on farmgate prices are likely to come much sooner, as Japanese millers reformulate their product mix to avoid the need to purchase artificially expensive US wheat.

“Lost market share is incredibly difficult to regain.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables