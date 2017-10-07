THE Facey Group’s annual Spring Field Day was held on Wednesday, September 13, at Wickepin.

The day showcased some of the group’s 2017 trials, as well as several other industry presentations.

The event featured morning and afternoon field walks and presentations covering many local farming priorities.

Stephen Davies presented the claying of non-wetting soils demonstration site, with three strips including clayed and spaded, spaded only and control treatments.

He also touched on the other research that has been done to date around the State.

Trent Butcher from ConsultAg discussed the use of Trifluralin on oats and the recommendations around applications and the implications of incorrect usage.

He also updated the group about the new permits in place.

Trent’s advice was to know your system, consider the sowing conditions, get your sowing depth and speed right and use the correct rate of Trifluralin.

The impacts of timing and rate of nitrogen applications during canola flowering was presented by Summit Fertilizers.

The trial looks at incorporating nitrogen applications at different rates and at different times in a canola crop to record and observe the impacts on the length of flowering occurrence in the season and the effects on yield and oil production.

During the morning tea break, Facey Group president Shaun Wittwer led an informal discussion with growers around grain bag loaders and unloaders, with many growers sharing their experiences about what they like and dislike about each model.

After morning tea, the groups rotated between three sessions with Clinton Mullan, Tincurrin Rural Services, presenting the wheat new variety trials and Melissa Welsh, Living Farm, presenting the barley new variety trials – with breeders in attendance to answer any grower questions.

Ben White from the Kondinin Group also gave a demonstration of how to test your silos and had a discussion around the importance of on-farm grain storage hygiene and maintenance.