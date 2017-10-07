THE Facey Group’s annual Spring Field Day was held on Wednesday, September 13, at Wickepin.
The day showcased some of the group’s 2017 trials, as well as several other industry presentations.
The event featured morning and afternoon field walks and presentations covering many local farming priorities.
Stephen Davies presented the claying of non-wetting soils demonstration site, with three strips including clayed and spaded, spaded only and control treatments.
He also touched on the other research that has been done to date around the State.
Trent Butcher from ConsultAg discussed the use of Trifluralin on oats and the recommendations around applications and the implications of incorrect usage.
He also updated the group about the new permits in place.
Trent’s advice was to know your system, consider the sowing conditions, get your sowing depth and speed right and use the correct rate of Trifluralin.
The impacts of timing and rate of nitrogen applications during canola flowering was presented by Summit Fertilizers.
The trial looks at incorporating nitrogen applications at different rates and at different times in a canola crop to record and observe the impacts on the length of flowering occurrence in the season and the effects on yield and oil production.
During the morning tea break, Facey Group president Shaun Wittwer led an informal discussion with growers around grain bag loaders and unloaders, with many growers sharing their experiences about what they like and dislike about each model.
After morning tea, the groups rotated between three sessions with Clinton Mullan, Tincurrin Rural Services, presenting the wheat new variety trials and Melissa Welsh, Living Farm, presenting the barley new variety trials – with breeders in attendance to answer any grower questions.
Ben White from the Kondinin Group also gave a demonstration of how to test your silos and had a discussion around the importance of on-farm grain storage hygiene and maintenance.
During lunch James Easton, CSBP, gave a presentation about the importance of trace elements in crop production.
The group also held its annual general meeting over lunch and Mr Wittwer said changing the meeting to the Spring Field Day attracted more growers who were participating in the group’s direction.
“We were really happy at the attendance and it was good to see some young members step up onto the committee this year,” Mr Wittwer said.
“We look to diversify the committee as much as we can, so we can get a true representation of all the growers in the area covered.”
Life membership was presented to the Hinkley family – Gerri, Xavier and Spencer – in honour of the late Wade Hinkley.
The accolade was accepted on behalf of the family who were very humbled by the recognition of Wade’s contribution to the group.
A presentation to outgoing treasurer David McCarthy was undertaken by the committee in recognition of his 11 years on committee and 10 years of service in the treasurer’s role – as well as assisting with many of the group’s activities.
A huge thank you was made to outgoing committee members David McCarthy, Kelly Pearce and David Stacey for their time and commitment to the group.
Following lunch, the group returned to the paddock.
Steve Curtin from ConsultAg presented on the effects of nitrogen and seeding rate on frost.
This trial encompasses two seeding rates by three nitrogen rates which will look at the effect these have on canopy management and the implications around frost damage.
Chloe Turner from the Facey Group presented the crop type by time of sowing frost trial.
The trial has three times of sowing and each of these has six wheat, three barley and three oat varieties – all which had different maturity and genetics.
These trials are run by the Facey Group as part of the Grains Research and Development Corporation National Frost Initiative.
The on/off-row sowing and surfactant demonstration site was presented by Stephen Davies, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Simon Hill, Burrando Hill and farmer Gary Lang was present to help answer questions.
The session focused around the use of ProTrakker, the incorporation of wetters and the effects of seed placement on non-wetting soils.
The final session of the day was at the North Wickepin DPIRD weather station, with Mr Wittwer and DPIRD’s Christiaan Valentine discussing the pros and cons of various types of remote monitoring equipment.
Attendees were also able to view DPIRD’s latest remote monitoring technology which will provide growers with an early alert system for pests and diseases.
Jon Moar and Mario Mikulic, Telstra, also discussed NBN options and addressed on-farm connectivity with growers.
They fielded many questions from the groups and there was a good discussion around the issues farmers currently face.
Stacey Hansch, DPIRD, gave demonstrations of the new CropScout app to attendees as part of the eConnect Project, rotating between each bus throughout the afternoon sessions with many growers impressed as to how practical technology tools are advancing.
The day finished with a sundowner at the Wickepin Community Centre.
The Facey Group would like to thank its major sponsors Summit Fertilizers, Rabobank and the Shire of Wickepin; as well as valued sponsors for their continued support and commitment to the group’s success.