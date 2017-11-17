IT all started with racing pigeons.

When Cascade farmer Mark Roberts started farming in 1995, he remembers harvesting vetch for grain that was exported to Belgium as racing pigeon feed.

Two decades on, vetch has become an integral part of a farming system on the family farm he manages with his brother Simeon.

The initial ‘tinkering’ with vetch didn’t last long because the market, literally, flew the coop, so the focus became field peas, reflecting an established attitude of maintaining a diverse enterprise of mixed farming.

“We eventually gave up on field peas because of inconsistent yields, pricing and the fact it was hard on the machinery,” Mr Roberts said.

“Then in the mid-2000s, we looked at vetch again when a new variety called Capello was released and Luke Marquis (South East Agronomy Services) prompted us to try some.

“It was a long-season variety designed for high rainfall zones designed more for hay production and biomass than grain yield.

“At the time there weren’t many grain legumes available for heavier soil types and our pasture legume at the time was predominantly medic.”

Medic was surpassed by vetch in terms of production of biomass and stocking rates, and of course, nitro-fixing.

“Capello will grow six to eight tonnes a hectare and fix 20 units of nitrogen (N) for every tonne of biomass,” Mr Roberts said.

“Having vetch in our system increased our stocking rates to about 7.5 dry sheep equivalent on our winter-grazed hectares which is generally about 2500 hectares.”

Then the sheep are spread out on stubbles post-harvest.

The vetch is sown annually at a rate of 25 kilograms a hectare at the end of February into early March.

“We’ll wet or dry sow and we keep pushing for an earlier start because it doesn’t seem to finish until the water runs out,’ Mr Roberts said.

“The time of sowing is great because we can use seeding equipment at a non-busy time.

“This year we had the February floods so we planted on February 20 onwards.