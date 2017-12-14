Virtual fencing for spatial grazing of sheep could potentially unlock profitability gains and practical benefits for mixed farmers.

With virtual fencing technology for cattle expected to be released in the near future, work is underway to investigate the development of cost-effective virtual fencing technology for sheep. The technology is currently being tested for animal welfare considerations and practices, and any commercial release will be subject to state-based legislation and regulations.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has invested in research to analyse the potential benefits of virtual fencing for sheep in grain-growing regions and the results so far have been encouraging.

Evaluation of the potential profitability of sub-paddock grazing technology in a low-rainfall farming system in the Mallee, Victoria, has shown that spatial grazing can increase the profitability of livestock and increase whole farm profit by 10 to 20 per cent (excluding the cost of the technology) depending on the current status of soil-specific cropping management.

CSIRO senior research scientist Dr Rick Llewellyn, who has been leading the investigations, says the work has importantly demonstrated that spatial grazing through the use of virtual fencing can greatly increase the potential for higher livestock numbers to increase overall whole-farm profit.

“In the case of a farmer currently managing six different soil types with different crop inputs across their 3000 hectare farm, introducing spatial grazing could increase potential whole-farm profit by 15 per cent (depending on cost of the technology) and the profit-maximising sheep stocking rate would more than double where the operation is 80 per cent cropping.”

Dr Llewellyn says increasing paddock sizes (or in some cases removing fences) to increase cropping efficiency usually reduces the ability to graze efficiently and manage any areas vulnerable to soil erosion.

“The potential for virtual fencing using GPS-enabled devices which are attached to animals and provide a signal to animals to deter them from grazing in particular areas of a paddock, is an attractive option to many farmers,” he said.