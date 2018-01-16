OUR nearest neighbours are now our most valuable customers for WA agri-exports according to the latest trade statistics summary.

The 2017 annual WA Agrifood, Fibre, Fisheries and Forestry Industries (WAAFFFI) booklet, published last week by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), shows Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) countries have overtaken North-East Asia as our biggest customers.

Essentially, according to the booklet, combined WAAFFFI trade with Indonesia – our biggest export customer – Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei exceeds combined exports to China, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

The Middle East and North Africa trails as a distant third-best WAAFFFI export region, with Europe a close fourth.

The 2017 WAAFFFI booklet is based on 2015-16 economic indicators from the Department of Treasury, DPIRD’s own data and the latest complete-cycle Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

It shows that in 2015-16, after drawing much closer over the previous three financial years, the value of total WAAFFFI exports to ASEAN countries exceeded that of exports to North-East Asia for the first time.

The total value of WAAFFFI exports to ASEAN countries that financial year was $2579 million, compared to $2117m into North-East Asia.

Exports to the Middle East and North Africa totalled $848m, to Europe $763m, to Central Asia (India and countries to the north, excluding eastern China) $142m and to North America $127m.

According to the booklet, WA’s top export destinations listed in order of dollars spent were Indonesia, $941m, just ahead of China, $912m, followed by Vietnam, $833m, Japan, $542m, South Korea, $514m, and Germany, $271m.

The Philippines, Belgium, Malaysia and Kuwait rounded out WA’s top 10 export customers.

The importance to agri-trade of our immediate neighbours was noted by Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan in her forward written for the booklet.