WA dairy farmers “creamed” their Eastern States counterparts from a business perspective so attendees at Western Dairy’s spring field day recently were told.

Western Dairy’s agribusiness team leader Kirk Reynolds presented the latest 2016-17 data from Dairy Australia’s Dairy Farm Monitor project which analyses detailed financial and production information provided by participating dairy farms across Australia.

In the four years the project has run in WA 40 dairy farms have participated and for 2016-17 there were 27 involved – 15 irrigated, 12 dryland and nine of them rotating into the program – which represented 26 per cent of the State’s milk volume, Mr Reynolds said.

The national data set was so recent that latest figures for Tasmania and Queensland had yet to be added but he said it still gave an accurate view of how WA dairy farm businesses compared to the Eastern States.

“The highlight for me this year is where we sit, on business measures we have creamed the other States again,” Mr Reynolds said.

The data showed WA dairy farms in the project had a return on assets (ROA) of 6.9pc compared to a maximum of 3.1pc for New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

They had a return on expenditure (ROE) of 18.8pc compared to a maximum of 2.1pc for the other three States.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in WA were $2.09 per kilogram of milk solids (the measure used in the Eastern States for milk payments rather than cents per litre used in WA), compared to 92c in NSW, 88c in SA and 75c in Victoria.

“It’s (data set) a good thing for those people who have invested in WA dairy,” Mr Reynolds said.

“On-farm working expenses we sit middle of the road, not as low as the Victorians and I assume when the Tassie data comes in we won’t be as low as them either because they normally mirror the Victorians.

“But (our farm expenses) were significantly lower than NSW and slightly lower than SA.

“Purchased feed (at $1.98 per kilogram of milk solids) is the highest cost level (only 1c above NSW but 43c more than in Victoria and 57c more than in South Australia).