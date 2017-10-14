THREE Western Australians were among nine emerging leaders from across Australia celebrated in Perth last week, after graduating from the 2017 Australian Grain Farm Leaders Program (AGFLP).

Callum Wesley, Jasmyn Allen and Matt Rigby became involved in the GrainGrowers national leadership program late last year, along with New South Wales participants Robert Allen, Rebecca Wilde and Oscar Pearce, Victoria’s Darcy Gorman and Tasmania’s Rob Terry and Queenslander Jordan Anderson.

The program is designed for young leaders in the Australian grains industry, with each participant required to develop, implement and evaluate a project of their choice.

Southern Cross mixed cropping and cattle farmer Mr Wesley focused on succession planning.

“My project was analysing where our situation is at and putting in some plans,” Mr Wesley said.

“Every succession plan is different to the next so it’s quite a tailored sort of project and GrainGrowers has been great for facilitating the start of it.

“I’ve been able to do some research and case studies and assess my situation to see what plans and procedures I can put in place.”

Ms Allen runs a mixed cropping program at Yuna with her husband and three children.

The family hires a seasonal workforce and after training several new staff, Ms Allen decided a staff manual would go a long way in streamlining the induction process.

She has centred her project on advocating a tailored on-farm human resources management program for grain growers.

“The way I’ve gone about it is trying to engage with industry and relevant bodies – government, private sector and our membership groups – to engage with them to try to bring it to an industry, statewide level,” Ms Allen said.

“It’s been satisfying to see that idea progress, I’m at the level where I’m getting feedback from ministers and the GRDC (Grains Research and Development Corporation) and engaging with other like-minds.”

Mr Rigby works on a mixed enterprise property at Kojonup where he manages the cropping program.