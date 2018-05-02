 

WAMIA sticks with Muchea cattle change

AIDAN SMITH
02 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
WAMIA chief executive officer Andrew Williams said the decision to change the Muchea cattle sale date was based on financial reasoning.
WAMIA chief executive officer Andrew Williams said the decision to change the Muchea cattle sale date was based on financial reasoning.

THE WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) is sticking to its guns with the cattle sale date change scheduled to begin from Wednesday July 4, at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC), despite opposition from livestock agents.

WAMIA decided to change its Muchea cattle sale from Monday to Wednesday and sent a letter to stakeholders dated March 19, informing them of the decision.

WAMIA chief executive officer Andrew Williams and board chairman David Lock met with Farm Weekly last week to explain the details of the decision, which they hadn’t taken lightly and was made after many discussions with agents and stakeholders over the past few years.

While they knew the decision wouldn’t suit everybody, they hoped to be able to work with all parties involved to ensure a smooth transition.

They said the change was mainly for financial reasons and would save WAMIA about $500,000 a year in labour costs, which were difficult to reign in due to the nature of staff working on Sundays and outside the hours of 7am and 6pm, which attracted government awarded penalty rates.

WAMIA employs staff on a full-time, part-time and also a casual basis and has found it hard to attract experienced staff with livestock handling skills who were willing to work on a Sunday.

By changing to a Wednesday sale the staff numbers would be reduced and agents would be able to take up the role of drafting and presenting their client’s stock for sale.

WAMIA would apply a $5 sale-handling fee reduction at Muchea to cater for the changes.

It believes this approach will be better for agents and suppliers, who would attract better prices when cattle were presented with more detail and thought.

WAMIA’s letter stated that “changing to a Wednesday cattle sale has the least impact on the rest of the livestock industry while delivering significant cost reductions for all participants”.

“Unless agreed otherwise, it is proposed that agents undertake the presentation (receival, drafting and penning) of their own cattle from the same date,” the letter said.

While the date of cattle sales will change at Muchea, sheep sales will remain on Tuesdays.

The final Monday sale for the year will be held on June 25.

Livestock agents responded collectively in opposition to the change and questioned WAMIA’s legal ability to make it.

WAMIA has this week responded in writing that it does have the ability to make the change and was acting within State government regulations.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Live export needs to stop now. It's bad enough we're killing these animals, must we also torture
light grey arrow
Good to know that thousands of caring people in all walks of life oppose the cruel live animal
light grey arrow
Good to know that thousands of caring people in all walks of life oppose the cruel live animal
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables