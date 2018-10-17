GINGIN cattle producers are gearing up for another season of stable fly attacks on livestock, despite efforts by the local shire and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) to deal with the pest, as well as enforce compliance to industry standards.

The frustration of cattle producers has been evident in recent years by the lengths they have gone to in a bid to reduce the impact of the fly on their businesses and lifestyles.

Beermullah cattle producer Rex Cooper said he was part of a group of beef producers who had banded together to try and nullify the flies from a “different angle” – using bugs.

Over a three-year period from October to March, depending on the season, they released 120,000 wasps known as Spalangia pupae fortnightly, which were bred by Bugs for Bugs at Mundubbera in south east Queensland.

The stable fly is the main target pests of the wasp, which had proved to reduce fly numbers while in the research stage.

“The flies were that bad that we had to do something,” Mr Cooper said.

“It affects people’s social life as well as livestock.”

Mr Cooper believed they had a positive result, although it didn’t solve the problem.

“You are much better to go and have a go, than sit back and do nothing,” he said.

“We’ve been fighting flies for about four years.

“It is nothing other than animal cruelty, what these stable flies do.

“It is just another cost to us on top of lost production in livestock weight gain.”

Mr Cooper said market gardeners with good housekeeping and no produce left on the ground were less likely to attract the fly to the area.

The flies were able to travel more than 20 kilometres which made it impossible to protect livestock in the paddock.

The stable fly is a blood eater that needs to feed twice a day and has a painful bite.

The signs of impacted livestock include throwing dirt over themselves, rolling and even pushing through fences and gates due to the level of agitation caused.