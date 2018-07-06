SHEARING contractors will need to be more careful with sheep and stay in better communication with property owners as improved animal welfare outcomes becomes the focus.

At the Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) annual general meeting in Perth a fortnight ago there was an important discussion on the topic of animal welfare.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development veterinary officer David Wrighton outlined what should and shouldn’t be done when shearers stitched sheep wounds in the shearing shed.

When shearing it is possible to nick and cut the sheep, and sometimes the clippers can penetrate further, leaving gaping wounds that can cause serious harm.

Under the Code of Practice for Sheep in WA it reads “where circumstances indicate, shearing cuts should be treated to prevent infection and flystrike”.

Dr Wrighton purchased a shearers wound repair kit and demonstrated via photographic display the process of stitching a wound in the harder to see areas, where movement could tear efforts to seal off the wound and it could easily become infected without the farmer knowing.

He said any cut to a sheep, longer than five centimetres needed stitching, although it wasn’t the shearer’s decision to make.

“Especially in areas of greatest movement where it is harder for the farmer to keep track of,” Dr Wrighton said.

He warned shearers that under animal welfare guidelines, and also liability in the workplace, it was best to allow the farmer to make the tough decision regarding the future of the animal that became injured.

“It is the farmer’s responsibility to make decisions on what to do with sheep if they suffer large, deep wounds,” Dr Wrighton said.

“It is the farmer’s decision to say leave it alone or euthanise.”

Questions were raised about not doing anything to help a suffering sheep while the farmer was unable to be in attendance – but they were advised it was best to put the sheep aside and contact the owner before proceeding with any attempt to repair a large wound – even if it was losing blood.