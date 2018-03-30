QUAD bike rider and all-terrain side-by-side vehicle (SSV) occupant safety is under scrutiny with a focus on design, stability and handling, particular in typical farm usage situations.

Users, manufacturers and sellers of the vehicles as well as farmer, recreational, safety and medical representative organisations – basically anyone with an interest – have five weeks to make submissions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The ACCC has investigated safety issues related to quad bikes and SSVs and concluded “the frequency and causes of quad bike-related deaths and injuries suggests that the current design of quad bikes sold in Australia does not ensure an appropriate level of safety”.

All of the quad bikes or SSVs sold in Australia are imported and there is no design standard they are required to meet as a pre-condition to being sold, the ACCC said.

Their design, particularly of “utility” quad bikes most likely to be used in farming or forestry applications, did not adequately address “risks associated with the foreseeable use and misuse of these vehicles”, it said.

It pointed out quad bike and SSV accidents were the leading cause of accidental death and serious injury on farms.

Last week the ACCC released an impact statement outlining five options and called for submissions on them by Friday, May 4.

One option is to do nothing.

The remainder propose progressively more complex mandatory safety and stability performance requirements for quad bikes and SSVs.

These include adopting American safety standards applying to 2019 models, plus introduction of a safety star rating to help consumers choose between models.

Also proposed are integrated operator protection devices, like crush protection and roll bars, and drive systems which allow wheels to rotate at different speeds with the option of a rider-controlled differential lock, along with performance tests for dynamic handling and stability.

The ACCC said it favoured all four proposals for improvements being incorporating into a safety standard to be included in Australian consumer law.