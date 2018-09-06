WESTERN Australian grain growers will be some of the biggest beneficiaries of the just-inked Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) free trade agreement (FTA).

The Australian grains sector hopes the deal will open up new opportunities, particularly in the area of feed wheat.

In spite of being Indonesia’s largest supplier of milling wheat and exporting up to 25 per cent of our total annual wheat exports to our northern neighbour, Australia currently does not supply any of Indonesia’s 2-3 million tonnes a year of feed wheat imports.

Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann said 500,000t of Australian feed grain, made up of wheat, barley and sorghum, could now be imported into Indonesia duty-free following the deal.

This would equate to around $150 million in value for the Australian industry, based on a price of $300/t should exporters be able to supply the whole quota.

It will be especially good news for WA growers who lack the domestic feed wheat market available to the counterparts on the east coast.

Mr Weidemann said opening up the Indonesian feed market would mean WA growers could happily plant high-yielding feed wheat varieties rather than rely solely on milling lines.

“High rainfall parts of Western Australia would be well-suited to growing feed wheat but there hasn’t been the market for it, but this deal might change it,” Mr Weidemann said.

He said Indonesia could source feed wheat from the Black Sea region, which was a cheaper producer than Australia.

However, Mr Weidemann said the FTA, combined with Australia’s natural freight advantage, meant Australian wheat would be able to compete with other origins.

He said the FTA could put a further 15-25pc onto the total annual value of Australia wheat exports to Indonesia.

But it is not just wheat growers expected to benefit.

“We also expect there to be some upside for barley and pulse growers,” Mr Weidemann said.

“Indonesia is not a large pulse consumer in the manner of the sub-continental nations but it is growing and with this deal Australian growers will have preferred access over key competitors.”