THE Fitzroy River is flowing after recording 77 per cent more rainfall this wet season compared to last year.

This is according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), which said the top end has experienced a great wet season so far.

"Rainfall in parts of the Kimberley has been relatively high for the wet season so far," said BOM senior climate liaison officer Glenn Cook.

Fitzroy Crossing Aerodrome recorded 295.0 millimetres from October 1, 2015 to January 12, 2016, compared to 524.2mm in the same time period this season.

"The southern areas of the Fitzroy River region have already exceeded their average wet season rainfall for the whole season," Mr Cook said.

Yoogawalla Pastoral Company managers and co-owners Haydn and Jane Sale at Margaret River station, east Kimberley, said the floods were close to the Margaret River station homestead this season.

For the first time in years, the swamp lands at Bulka station, central Kimberley, were also flooded this season.

Peter Camp, Kalyeeda cattle station, near Fitzroy Crossing, said December had already received a record breaking amount of rainfall, after witnessing his cattle yards being flooded for the first time.

"The rainfall has been pretty widespread throughout the Kimberly," Mr Camp said.

"We got 90pc of our yearly average in December, and with the monsoons around it has just continued to come."

Kalyeeda has a 450mm average, however it recorded 424mm in December and had a further 170mm so far in January.

While most pastoralists experienced good rainfall in January last year, Mr Camp said the rain had dried up, with little rainfall throughout March.

He said this was less likely to be the case in the Kimberley this year with predictions of further cyclones and wet weather to come for the remainder of the wet season.

Mr Camp said it will bring a good grass-growing season for pastoralists.

"For us we hope that it continues into March and there are predictions it could run into April," he said.