 

Wheatbelt calls up better reception

05 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Kulin farmers Jarred West along with his wife Ashlee and young Hamish test the new signal from the new Kulin West tower. They are joined by Local police sergeant Paul Grosveld, Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson, Kulin Shire president Barry West and Telstra area general manager Boyd Brown.
Kulin farmers Jarred West along with his wife Ashlee and young Hamish test the new signal from the new Kulin West tower. They are joined by Local police sergeant Paul Grosveld, Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson, Kulin Shire president Barry West and Telstra area general manager Boyd Brown.

TELSTRA, along with Federal and State government representatives gathered at Kulin to celebrate and acknowledge the importance of new mobile base stations at Kulin West, Bulyee and Wogerlin Hill last week.

Telstra area general Manager Boyd Brown said residents, businesses and visitors to these towns, located in the eastern Wheatbelt, were now benefitting from new and improved mobile coverage as Telstra’s rollout of the Federal government’s Mobile Black Spot Program picks up speed.

Mr Brown said the new base stations were among 189 mobile coverage black spots across regional and rural WA benefitting from expanded 3G/4G mobile coverage.

“A new mobile base station is a game-changer in supporting the local residents, farmers and businesses around Kulin West, Wogerlin Hill and Bulyee,” Mr Brown said.

“The growing use of mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets is changing the way we live and we’re acutely aware of the challenges facing communities living with limited access to a mobile network.”

Mr Brown said the new sites were equipped with 3G and a 4GX service which provided a faster mobile network with more consistent data speeds.

He said the Mobile Black Spot Program encouraged carriers to build mobile infrastructure in remote areas which all carriers could access if they choose.

“This is a great outcome for people living and working in these regional communities,” Mr Brown said.

“The eastern Wheatbelt is a major agricultural region and we’re proud to be part of this important initiative which is connecting so many more rural communities in this dynamic area.”

Telstra has won an additional 89 sites in the latest Priority Locations round of the Mobile Black Spot program.

This boosts the total number of Telstra locations across the three rounds of the program to more than 650 sites and represents a total Telstra investment of $260 million.

The Mobile Black Spot Program is co-funded by the Federal government and the State government’s Regional Telecommunications Project, which is administered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
There can be NO FUTURE for live animal export. Once a ship has left our shores we have minimised
light grey arrow
So- it's business as usual for the live ex trade and exporters can't wait to get their animals
light grey arrow
Again people with no experience of what they are looking at and with ideological agendas
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables