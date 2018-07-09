KATANNING farmer and Federal Liberal O’Connor MP Rick Wilson has opposed his colleague Sussan Ley’s private member’s bill, the Live Sheep Long Haul Export Prohibition Bill 2018.

The bill had its second reading last week but is not expected to be voted on until August.

Mr Wilson said there were four reasons why he couldn’t support it, namely the “effect it will have on the hardworking farmers, truck drivers, stock agents and ancillary industries such as pellet manufacturers, who rely heavily on the live export trade for their livelihoods; the loss of the positive impact the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) has had on animal welfare outcomes for not only Australian animals but all animals in destination countries; the wider trade implications with the Middle East; and finally, the live sheep trade in the Middle East is much larger than Australian supply, so our animals will be substituted with animals from sub-Saharan Africa, the Black Sea and South America”.

Mr Wilson said he had fielded lots of correspondence from concerned farmers in his area about the future of the live sheep trade and he had passed those feelings on to Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

“People need to realise the Federal government hasn’t shut down the trade, it has introduced changes to the live export industry,” Mr Wilson said.

“As a consequence Livestock Shipping Services has diverted its operations to South America – and that’s their decision to make as a commercial operator.

“Now the regulator has withdrawn Emanuel Exports licence and I have been in discussions with the minister about this.

“Although he has provided very little detail, he has informed me that there are other anomalies that have come to light of a significantly serious nature unrelated to the Awassi Express incident.”

Mr Wilson said his preference would have been for the independent regulator to let the 60,000 sheep that were “stranded” in a Baldivis feedlot be exported and then suspend Emanuel Exports’ licence.